Minneapolis Woman Surprises Black Entrepreneurs With Billboards

Black women-owned businesses are getting some mega exposure.

In celebration of Black Business Month, Sheletta Brundidge, founder of ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com, recently purchased billboard advertisements for five Black women entrepreneurs. According to Twin Cities Business, the businesswomen were surprised with features on scrolling advertisements in downtown Minneapolis. Brundidge said this is her way to help the growth of Black women’s businesses that have historically struggled with receiving venture capital.

I love blessing Black women. That's all. That's the post. pic.twitter.com/pf2PwwrRht — SHELETTA (@ShelettaIsFunny) August 8, 2023

“It’s not just to help them, but to also show other people that we’re worth the investment—to show other people what it looks like to support Black women in business—because if we don’t do it, nobody else will,” Brundidge said.

The media personality sponsored the billboards for the women with a $15,000 investment through her production company to advertise their businesses for two weeks. After reading Minnesota Viking wide receiver Randy Moss’s story about investing in Black companies like Brittany Tolliferreo’s Chick-A-Boom restaurant chain in Philadelphia, Brundidge said she was inspired to invest in women entrepreneurs. “It is important for me to be able to invest in Black-owned and family-run businesses — to leverage my network to them and provide an opportunity that they might not otherwise be afforded,” Moss told the Philadelphia Tribune.

“I’m so glad that so many people are here looking at these billboards, but I need them to translate into searching, into supporting, also investing,” she said to emphasize the importance of every community supporting Black-owned businesses by patronizing and investing in them.

The billboards located across from the US Bank Stadium feature:

Brundidge also purchased a rotating ad for her own company.