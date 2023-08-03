Glossier Extends Commitment To Black-Owned Beauty Businesses, Meet the 2023 Grantees

The Glossier Grant Program has a new class of Black beauty entrepreneurs with businesses ranging from halal-certified skincare to feminine hygiene products. Since 2020, Glossier, through its “Glossier For Good” initiative, has invested over $1.4 million into the grant program, which has helped to spearhead sustainable growth for more than 30 Black beauty founders.

This year, six new entrepreneurs will spend four months in partnership with Glossier receiving mentorship from the company’s team of advisers, access to business programming, and one-on-one meetings with CEO Kyle Leahy and a host of the brand’s partners. Chosen by a panel that included Glossier‘s CMO Kleo Mack, Chief Creative Officer Marie Suter, and Into the Gloss Editorial Director Ashley Weatherford, the grantees all possess the innovation, creativity, and passion necessary to drive the world of beauty forward.

The 2023 Glossier Grant Program grantees include Flora & Noor, the only halal-certified skincare brand made and based in the US. Its products are completely vegan and cater to those in need of combating skin conditions like eczema and hyperpigmentation. Mela Vitamins will also participate in the program; the brand is the first and only vitamin company geared specifically to the needs of melanated people, including crucial Vitamin D nutrients. Moodeaux, founded in 2021 by Briana Arps, is an earth-friendly fragrance brand boasting long-lasting scents that nurture the skin. Soss focuses on self-care for Black men by providing high-quality grooming products designed to fight irritation and to be gentle on the skin, while Kushae, founded by OB/GYN Dr. Barb and ex-pharmaceutical sales consultant Kimba, offers cruelty-free and pH-balanced feminine care products. Lastly, Of Other Worlds is a different kind of beauty product’ offering clean and clinical skincare products for all skin tones, body types, and genders.

Grantees must apply with a clear sense of purpose, differentiation between themselves and similar brands on the market, and a solid business plan to be considered.