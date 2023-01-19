Reading Revolution! Black Professor Develops Program, Helps Students Drastically Improve

Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life.

With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about Black heroes and sheroes through, captioned videos, reading selections, vocabulary, grammar and writing activities.

Many Black parents have reported disappointment at the lack of lessons about authentic and accurate African American history and culture in their children’s schools. Studies have shown that Black parents want their child to have academic and cultural excellence. Students shouldn’t have one without the other. Effective Black parents also know they must supplement what the school is teaching by providing lessons and instruction at home.

In 2019, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reported that only 18% of Black 4th graders were proficient in reading and only 15% for Black 8th graders. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, this only made the problem much worse as many Black children became even less engaged due to remote learning and the challenges of the pandemic. The learning loss has had devastating effects.

“Many of our children walk around with their pants sagging, using the n-word and underperforming in school because many schools do not teach accurate and authentic African American history and cultural values,” says Dr. Akua. “Studies have shown that when our children are introduced to the best of our culture in school and at home, they not only do better in school, they excel in life.”

He goes on to say, “Black students have unique learning styles that are often not taken into account in many schools.” Black students are known to be visual learners who associate words with images.

Black students are also known to thrive when their culture is properly represented. Reading Revolution Online was specifically designed with Black children in mind. Dr. Akua incorporated his experience from years of teaching Black students and observing their learning styles as he developed the Reading Revolution Online interactive platform.

Many Black parents and children have become frustrated because of the heavy backlash and state laws against teaching African American history and culture in many schools.

“In addition to advocating for change in schools, Black parents must take the responsibility of making sure our children know who they are and where they come from. Reading with your child at home increase comprehension, fluency, vocabulary development and critical thinking skills. Reading Revolution Online helps accomplish this goal,” says Dr. Akua.

Learn more by visiting his official web site at ReadingRevolution.org and click on “Parents.”

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.