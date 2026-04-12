News by Mary Spiller Black Colorado Ranch Owning Couple Say Easter Shooting Marks Alarming Escalation In Ongoing Dispute The Black-owned farm operators say years of alleged harassment escalated after Easter weekend shooting.







A Black Colorado couple says a recent shooting on their property has intensified long-standing fears for their safety, marking what they describe as a dangerous escalation in a years-long conflict surrounding their Black-owned ranch. Courtney “CW” and Nicole Mallery, owners of Freedom Acres Ranch, reported that gunfire struck their land over Easter weekend. While no injuries were reported, the incident left the family shaken.

“Shots were fired at our ranch. We are alive, but something inside us has been shaken in a way that cannot be put back easily,” the couple wrote in a statement shared on social media.

The Mallerys say the shooting is part of a broader pattern of hostility they have experienced since settling in rural Colorado. In interviews, they described repeated acts of intimidation, including alleged surveillance, property damage, and online harassment. “We are no longer speaking about harassment. We are no longer speaking about intimidation. We are speaking about survival,” they said, emphasizing the severity of their concerns.

The family relocated to Colorado after being displaced by Hurricane Harvey, hoping to rebuild their lives through farming and community-based food production. Instead, they say they encountered ongoing tensions with neighbors and a series of troubling incidents, including the unexplained deaths of livestock and alleged confrontations involving firearms, as reported by BET.

At one point, the couple faced criminal charges, including felony stalking and theft-related allegations. Those charges were later dismissed by prosecutors, according to reports. The Mallerys maintain that the legal actions were part of a broader effort to force them off their land.

The couple has also criticized the response of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, claiming authorities failed to adequately address their repeated complaints over several years. Law enforcement officials have denied wrongdoing, and no arrests have been made in connection with the Easter weekend shooting.

Seeking intervention, the Mallerys are calling on state leaders, including Jared Polis, Phil Weiser, and Kate Greenberg, to investigate their situation.

Supporters argue the case reflects broader challenges faced by Black farmers in the United States, including historical discrimination and barriers to land ownership. For the Mallerys, however, the issue is immediate and personal. “All we want to do is farm and feed our community,” they said. “How much terror must a family endure before it is taken seriously?”

As the investigation continues, the couple says they remain committed to their land, even as concerns about safety persist.

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