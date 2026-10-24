(Photo: Grace Cary/Getty Images) Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Sidnee Michelle ‘Ugh. They are Black’: Couple Sues Real Estate Firm After Receiving Racist Text Lisa Renee Olaso and her fiancée, Cyril Christopher, were searching for a rental apartment in June after relocating from Delaware for Olaso’s new job.







A Black couple has filed a housing discrimination lawsuit against Douglas Elliman Realty, a real estate agent, and several property owners after allegedly receiving a racially discriminatory text message while attempting to rent an apartment in Queens, New York, according to ABC7 New York.

Lisa Renee Olaso and her fiancée, Cyril Christopher, were searching for a rental apartment in June after relocating from Delaware for Olaso’s new job.

The couple had scheduled a viewing at a property on 26th Avenue in Flushing when Olaso said she received a text message from a Douglas Elliman agent that appeared to have been intended for the property owner.

“As we were getting out of the car, I received the text message that said, ‘Ugh. They are Black,’” Olaso told the outlet.

Olaso said she immediately instructed Christopher to return to their vehicle. When confronted about the message, the agent allegedly attempted to explain her remarks by claiming previous Black tenants in the neighborhood had caused problems.

The couple subsequently filed a lawsuit against Douglas Elliman Realty, the agent, identified as Tzelios, and several individuals listed as property owners.

Their attorney, Kenneth Mollins, questioned whether the property owners were also involved in the alleged discrimination, arguing that the message suggested an existing understanding between the agent and its intended recipient.

Douglas Elliman said the agent is no longer employed by the company.

“Douglas Elliman has a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind, and the agent is no longer with the company,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

The outlet reported that it also left messages seeking comment from the agent and property owners.

Christopher said the encounter left him feeling judged solely because of his race, while Olaso said the agent’s subsequent apology did little to ease the emotional impact.

“But it doesn’t change the pain. It doesn’t take away the pain that you caused us that day,” Olaso said.

The lawsuit brings renewed attention to racial discrimination in the housing market, where federal fair housing protections prohibit landlords, property owners, and real estate professionals from discriminating against prospective renters based on race.

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