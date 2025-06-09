News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Dad Gifts Son Greatest Prom Moment By Accepting His Identity The moment went viral on TikTok as the Black father made strides to support his son.







A Black dad rose to the occasion and escorted his son to prom, marking a moment of true acceptance.

When Romello Daniels dreamt of his perfect prom night, he was thinking more about the outfit than who would be in attendance. The high school senior took inspiration from Billy Porter’s gender-fluid style to develop his look.

“I had this picture of my head of having a tuxedo, but it is like a dress and it goes out. And then I looked online and I seen Billy Porter wearing a tuxedo dress, and I was like, oh, that’s what I’m looking for,” Romello told People.

Romello has always gravitated toward a more androgynous style, a choice that often led to clashes with his father. However, on his big night, Daniels’ dad, Malik, pushed his feelings aside to be there for his son.

The teen had already popped out in a custom purple velvet tuxedo dress when his father surprised him. His smile matched the diamond bracelets on his wrist; Malik appeared in a matching purple suit. Romello’s mom, Diamond Givens, documented the heartfelt moment on TikTok.

@bigtalkdiamond So let me explain this first video. My son has had a rocky relationship with his pops growing up because his pops is Muslim and does not condone his lifestyle so wearing makeup, feminine hairstyles, nails and all that has always been a problem. So on this day he thought that his pops would not even come outside to see him leave for prom because he has never saw him off for any of his dances in the past. Well his pops said I’m taking my son to prom as his chauffeur and I’m going to match his outfit! So Romello was so surprised to see him get out of the truck but when he saw how he was dressed and it matched what he was wearing he cried like a baby and it was a very beautiful moment for him, my husband and the whole family!!! To have a supportive dad when you are in this lifestyle is rare and meant everything in the world for my son!!! Shout out to my husband 💜👏🏾👏🏾 I love you TUXEDO DRESS BY @Kali Kouture ♬ original sound – BigTalkDiamond

“My son has had a rocky relationship with his pops growing up because his pops is Muslim and does not condone his lifestyle, so wearing makeup, feminine hairstyles, nails and all that has always been a problem,” Diamond, 52, explained in the caption. “So on this day he thought that his pops would not even come outside to see him leave for prom because he has never seen him off for any of his dances in the past. Well, his pops said I’m taking my son to prom as his chauffeur, and I’m going to match his outfit!”

After hearing a conversation about whether Diamond or her sister would take Romello to prom, his father shockingly offered to take up the task. However, Romello never thought his father would participate in such a way, given his grievances about his gender expression.

“He would never think that his dad would do this because of the fact that his dad always loved him, always protected him, always provided, but he never supported the lifestyle,” Diamond explained. “So with that being said, that was the moment that we knew that this would really be a healing moment for Romello because he’s always looked for that from his dad.”

Malik he ended up relying on a higher power to accept his son for who he is.

“Everybody was shocked when I said, it’s my choice. No one forced me. No one could force me to do anything,” Malik says. “Through my prayers and through my faith, I was able to pour into my child, because I knew sooner or later, he’s about to face the world. No matter how much we try to protect him in the house, he’s about to be out there in the world moving on his own accord, and I’m going to always be there for him. And I had to show him that. And this was a moment that I chose to show him.”

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Rescinds Federal Contractor Minimum Wage Hike, Disproportionately Harming Black Workers in Key States