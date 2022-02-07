Black Dentist Launches Mobile Dental Services For Children in the Underserved Mississippi Delta

Children who live in the Mississippi Delta can now experience state-of-the-art mobile dentistry provided by Dr. LaMonica Davis Taylor, a pediatric dentist with a private practice called Smiles on Broadway Dental Care located in the city of Jackson. She has been providing dental services to children in the Delta since 2015 and currently has students in Boyle, Shelby, Mound Bayou, Cleveland and Shaw.

Dr. Taylor and her team at Smiles on Broadway Dental Care travel to schools where they provide preventive and emergency dental care to children. All of the schools are in a health care shortage area.

Prior to purchasing the mobile clinic, she and her team would carry portable equipment to each school. The mobile clinic will allow them to treat more students in a safe environment. The students have enjoyed having Dr. Taylor and her team visit their school. Many of the parents have followed through with the recommendations and have taken their children to local dentist where more comprehensive treatment can be performed.

The goal of the clinic is to serve the most vulnerable children in that area. There is a great need. Many of the students have either never been to a dentist or have been for emergency treatment only, causing heightened anxiety and long-term fear of the dentist.

“My mission is to provide quality oral health to children who would otherwise not see a dentist,” said Dr. Taylor.

“It is fulfilling when our annual visits result in fewer referrals for restorative care. It means that our mission is being accomplished.”

The clinic features a waiting area, two dental chairs and digital x-rays, which lower the patient’s risk of being exposed to radiation. All COVID protocols required and recommended by the Mississippi Board of Dental Examiners are followed.

“Our staff treats an average of 75-100 students per school. We provide screenings, exams, cleanings, radiographs, prophylaxis and fluoride treatments. Emergency extractions are performed if needed. In addition to that, we provide oral health products (toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouth rinse) to every student we see. These are things that we take for granted and it amazes us that many of the children do not have access to get these products or services,” said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor is a 2003 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School. She attended Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s School of Dentistry and Bronx Lebanon Hospital in Bronx, New York for her general practice and pediatric dental residencies. Dr. Taylor also received her board certification through the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. She currently practices full-time at her private practice, Smiles on Broadway Dental Care, in Jackson and has hospital privileges at Merit Health Madison, Merit Health Central, Merit Health Rankin and North Sunflower Medical Center. She specializes in providing comprehensive dental care to children ages 1-21 and special needs adults. Dr. Taylor is the youngest owner of a mobile dental facility in the country.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.