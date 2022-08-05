Black Economic Alliance PAC Endorses Stacey Abrams, Rev. Warnock, and Down-Ballot Candidates in Georgia

The Black Economic Alliance PAC (BEA PAC), a nonpartisan group of Black business leaders that supports candidates who prioritize improving economic conditions for Black people, is proud to endorse a slate of candidates in Georgia looking to improve conditions for equitable access to work, wages, and wealth and protect voting rights for all Georgians. The BEA PAC is supporting Stacey Abrams for Governor, Reverend Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate, Sanford Bishop for the U.S. House of Representatives (GA-02), Jen Jordan for Attorney General, and Bee Nguyen for Secretary of State. The BEA PAC has also re-endorsed U.S. House Representative Lucy McBath (GA-07).

“The BEA PAC is proud to endorse these candidates who have proven to be effective advocates for closing the racial opportunity and wealth gaps in Georgia,” said David Clunie, executive director, Black Economic Alliance.

“These courageous trailblazers have all exhibited exemplary leadership to increase access to economic opportunity and the voting polls alike for all Georgians.”

In 2021, the Black Economic Alliance responded to a sweeping set of changes to Georgia’s state election laws which will directly make it harder for Black voters, in particular, to exercise their right to vote. These candidates will be crucial to ensuring the fairness and integrity of future elections in Georgia and improving access to work, wages, and wealth.

In addition to lending its support to Congressional candidates, the BEA PAC is working to build a robust infrastructure for Black economic and voter mobility in an effort to strengthen American democracy this year, in 2024, and beyond. The PAC recently announced that it would also begin supporting down-ballot candidates running for statewide positions like lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general. BEA PAC has expanded its scope to support down-ballot races because these positions hold authority to broaden or restrict access to economic opportunity and are also charged with ensuring election integrity. The PAC is focusing its support and resources on candidates in highly competitive races where Black voter turnout will have a significant impact on the outcome of the race, such as in Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Michigan and Wisconsin.