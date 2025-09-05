Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Orleans Nonprofit Rebuilds Learning Pipeline Post-Katrina With ‘Black Is Brilliant’ Summit BE NOLA has spearheaded the efforts to strengthen and retain Black educators in Crescent City.







In a city still treading the impact and history of Hurricane Katrina, Black Education for New Orleans is doing its part to rebuild its learning environments.

The organization was founded after noticing the steep decline of educators in New Orleans following Katrina, with the number of Black teachers reduced by over 20%, as reported by The Guardian. With a noticeable gap in available teachers, and a shift that took Black educators out of the majority, BE NOLA sought to remedy this issue.

BE NOLA has dedicated itself to retaining, strengthening, and amplifying Black teachers in Crescent City. With New Orleans still known for its “chocolate city” population, having educators who represent the population remains a priority. Their mission and work ensure every generation of students has access to a quality education, while teachers foster their brilliance by uplifting their identities and intelligence.

Through their advocacy and programming, BE NOLA has long-term goals to rebuild the Black teacher population in New Orleans, while also researching and codifying communal and culturally specific curricula that champion Black students in the classroom. Co-led by Adrinda Kelly and Stevona Elem Rogers, BE NOLA’s work has gained considerable traction, leading it to its fifth annual “Black is Brilliant” Summit.

Taking place October 2-5 at the Barnett Hotel and Xavier University of Louisiana, the Black is Brilliant Summit will bring out Black academic leaders, educators, and advocates to discuss the achievements and challenges surrounding this mission for equitable education. Especially prevalent amid the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, this year’s summit will address the education issues still limiting New Orleans’ schools.

While focused on educating New Orleans’ future, the event will also showcase the city’s artistic legacy with film, music, and visual arts central to its programming. Amid conversations on advancing educational opportunities for both teachers and students, the summit will feature line dance sessions, art galleries, as well as an R&B sing-off and a “504-style” block party to keep the culture at the center.

On Oct. 3, the Summit will host a screening of Katrina Babies, a 2022 film that showcases the impact of Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans’ youth. The night will conclude through a post-film discussion with the movie’s director, Edward Buckles Jr., and writer, Cierra Chenier, as attendees engage in tours of the city’s vibrant history.

The following days will feature fireside chats with renowned educators and scholars, including civil rights activist and academic Dr. Howard Fuller and critical race theorist Dr. Camika Royal. With virtual panels on reclaiming Black education and a “Reading with a Rapper” experience to blend hip-hop with this academic initiative, the Black is Brilliant Summit explores the holistic fight for a Black education.

“The Black is Brilliant Summit, marking the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, brings together educators, artists, and community leaders to honor Black New Orleans and its global impact,” explained Elem-Rogers, BE NOLA’s Founding Visionary and Chief of Community Programs and Partnerships, in a statement shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “It’s a space where national insight meets local genius, full of honest conversation, cultural celebration, and meaningful connection. By grounding ourselves in the land of Bulbancha and its layered history, the Summit invites us to reflect, imagine, and move toward what’s next in Black education and leadership.”

With Black educational excellence at the forefront, BE NOLA and the Black is Brilliant Summit remain committed to re-shaping New Orleans schools to uplift Black students as they become the next generation of scholar-leaders. Tickets for the “SOULcial” summit also remain available.

