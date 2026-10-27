News by Black Enterprise BLACK ENTERPRISE And ELC Partner To Honor 40 Years Of Black Executive Excellence The landmark collaboration celebrates four decades of corporate influence.







BLACK ENTERPRISE and The Executive Leadership Council (The ELC) have announced a strategic partnership honoring 40 years of Black executive excellence.

The joint initiative brings together two legacy institutions to chronicle the past, present, and future of African American leadership across Fortune 1000 and Global 500 corporations. Grounded in a shared mission of advancing Black executive leadership, the alliance features an exclusive commemorative magazine, an original podcast series, and comprehensive multiplatform media coverage.

The centerpiece of the collaboration is a special edition of BLACK ENTERPRISE magazine that celebrates ELC’s 40th anniversary. The publication details a historical timeline of the council’s progress since its 1986 founding and presents a Power List of historic C-suite trailblazers, along with remarks from Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE, and Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO of The ELC.

The special issue will be distributed exclusively at ELC’s 40th Anniversary Recognition Gala on Oct. 30, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in Washington, D.C.

The Advancing Excellence Podcast To Expand Corporate Leadership Opportunities

Extending engagement beyond Gala Week, BE will launch Advancing Excellence: 40 Years of The Executive Leadership Council on Nov. 10, 2026. The custom 12-episode podcast series delivers intimate executive conversations focused on advancing Black executive leadership, cultivating talent, and opening new professional pathways.

Inaugural guests include Michael C. Hyter and Gale V. King, recipient of the 2026 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award. Hosted on BlackEnterprise.com, YouTube, and LinkedIn, the series equips emerging talent with proven strategies to sustain 40 years of Black executive excellence across corporate America.

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