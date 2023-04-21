Black Enterprise’s Alfred Edmond Jr. Honored As Trailblazer In Media at the 2023 Black Media Honors Awards

The carpet is being rolled out for Black media elite at the 2023 Black Media Honors Awards.

An annual awards show powered by Empower Media Group, the group “honors broadcasting, public relations, media, mass communication, journalism, entertainment, and education icons” who have been major influences on the industry. The weekend-long event kicks off on Apr. 22 at the Venue @ WestCobb in Austell, Georgia, and ends with a star-studded gala.

Hosted by actress Brely Evans and radio personality Willie Moore Jr. this year, the Black Media Honors started with a vision to recognize African American media who have been trailblazers in the media space and paved the way for others trailing behind.

Some of this year’s honorees have decades of experience as accomplished media professionals. Being honored this year are restaurateur Pinky Cole, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, ALIVE Network Podcast founder Angel N. Livas, Black Enterprise’s very own Alfred Edmond, Jr., and more.

Edmond Jr., a senior vice president and executive editor-at-large, has been a driving force in the success and growth of the iconic publication. Starting his journey over 30 years ago, Edmond says he is so proud to receive this prestigious honor. “I’m happy that the Black Media Honors is recognizing the importance of Black media in all its forms,” Edmond says. “It is a great honor to be included and to be recognized for my work at BE over the years and other media platforms.”

“I really accept the award in honor of people like Black Enterprise’s late founder Earl Graves, Sr.—that’s the legacy that drives me and inspires me to continue to do work in this space.”

Rising to the occasion as a Black student leader at Rutgers University, his start at BE wasn’t what he first expected. With a passion for fashion and lifestyle, Edmond aspired to be the first Black editor at Esquire or GQ, but he found himself somewhat captivated by the culture and essence of what Black Enterprise is today. “What’s kept me there is the culture of the company, which I describe to people as ‘excellence, no excuses,'” Edmond confesses.

“We know that we have to help Black people succeed, and we can’t bring second best. You may not always be the best, but that’s no excuse for not doing your best…36 years later, I still love that.”

Congratulations, Alfred!