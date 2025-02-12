Education by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Entrepreneur Launches Academy That Offers Free Courses To 90,000 Haitians 'Witnessing the struggles of young Haitians to access quality education was heartbreaking,' Mike Bellot says.







Amid Haiti’s ongoing economic and political instability, where gang violence has shuttered many universities, Haitian entrepreneur Mike Bellot is revolutionizing education. His platform, Kaw Academy, has reached 90,000 users within just a few months, offering free courses in Creole. It also empowers Haitians, both in the country and the diaspora, with practical skills in digital marketing, e-commerce, project management, and IT.

Bellot, a former professor at Université Notre Dame, knows the harsh realities of Haiti’s turmoil. In 2021, he was kidnapped, a traumatic event that forced him to flee to the United States. Determined to continue his education despite these challenges, Bellot transitioned his in-person university courses to online classes via Zoom. This experience cemented his resolve to build a platform that provides accessible, high-quality education for all Haitians, regardless of economic status or location.

“Witnessing the struggles of young Haitians to access quality education was heartbreaking,” Bellot recalls. “I knew we had to provide them with the tools and knowledge to build a better future.”

One inspiring testimony comes from Jephte Jean, who shares, “I was unemployed and struggling to provide for my family. Kaw Academy’s e-commerce and Amazon course equipped me with the skills to launch an online business on Amazon. I learned to source products from China and successfully sell them to the U.S. market. This newfound income has transformed my life, allowing me to support my children and build a brighter future for our family. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and highly recommend this program to anyone seeking to improve their economic situation.”

Supported by global giants like Google and Microsoft, Kaw Academy’s courses break language and economic barriers. In partnership with Google, the platform offers six professional certification courses, including IT Support, Project Management, Cybersecurity, Marketing, and E-commerce. “Google’s support has been invaluable,” says Bellot. “Their resources allow us to offer high-quality, industry-relevant courses that prepare learners for the global job market.”

Kaw Academy’s faculty includes renowned Haitian professionals such as economist Etzer Emile, entrepreneur Marc Alain Boucicault, project management expert Evadie Marie Daniel, and Digicel Chairman Marteen Boute. This elite roster ensures learners receive instruction from experts in their fields.

However, challenges persist. “Maintaining infrastructure and ensuring long-term sustainability requires continuous effort,” Bellot explains. To meet these demands, Kaw Academy is pursuing funding from NGOs and philanthropic organizations to complement its support from Google and Microsoft.

The platform’s impact transcends borders, empowering the Haitian diaspora with critical skills and connecting them to opportunities in their countries of residence. Bellot envisions Kaw Academy as a model for other countries facing similar challenges, demonstrating how technology and innovation can overcome adversity and unlock human potential.

“This is just the beginning,” Bellot says. “Our goal is to empower millions of Haitians with the skills to thrive in the 21st century and contribute to rebuilding their nation.”

For more information, visit the official website for Kawa Academy’s platform at KawAcademy.com. Those interested can support Kaw Academy in transforming education in Haiti by donating to keep the courses free and accessible.

This news was first reported by BlackBusiness.com.

