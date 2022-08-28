Black Entrepreneur Takes Hair Care Industry by Storm, Launches All-Natural Wave Pomade With Organic Ingredients

Meet Umar Clark, the founder and CEO of Sheesh 360, an all-natural wave pomade brand that everyone in the hair wave community is talking about.

His 100 percent organic product is made from beeswax, jojoba oil, shea butter, water, coconut oil, and argan oil.

After being a waver for many years, Umar begin to notice the bald spots in his hair as a result of the chemical-laced wave pomades that he was using. This inspired him to create his own chemical-free product and after a month, he began to get reactions from people using words like “Sheesh!” Hence, the name of his company.

Now Sheesh 360 is one of the fastest-growing Black-owned brands of all-natural pomade that is made from organic ingredients.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.