Why Every Black Executive Needs A Coach (And Why Employers Should Pay for It) Professional coaching has been as foreign to Black leaders as therapy traditionally has been for Black communities









By Catherine L. Wheeler

Professional coaching has been as foreign to Black leaders as therapy traditionally has been for Black communities. Its value can feel elusive.

As noted by one Black female professional, “Incorrectly perceived, coaching can present as another assignment to determine whether I have the expertise to meet a standard set, and I just don’t want that pressure anymore.”

Based on poor experiences, coaching can feel shallow for Black professionals, leaving much to be desired in terms of value and impact.

But think about the best performers in business and sports. What do they all have in common? Good coaches. There is wisdom in that, and I’m hopeful that in the ways Black culture has embraced other means of wellness like therapy, meditation, holistic medicine, coaching will be embraced as a way to stay mentally and emotionally fit in workspaces.

I have supported clients who have led $1 million transformations, clients who needed support creating strategic initiatives in a new role, clients who were ready to transition from their current role and discover their next, clients who wanted to upskill in their leadership. An effective coach assists you in discovering the impact you want to have and often leads you in creating the path toward it.

Black executive leaders I’ve worked with shared that coaching provides thought partnership, accountability, a framework for action, and varied perspectives in resolving personal and professional challenges.

For leaders and supporters of Black leaders, I invite you to approach the concept of coaching with thoughtfulness, reflection, and accountability. I urge you not to invest in coaching for your Black leaders as a favor to them in exchange for the oppressive workspaces they may have to exist and perform in. Workplaces that don’t make space for leaders to thrive should do the challenging work of uprooting harmful practices. For this, coaching isn’t the answer.

Unique Challenges of Black Leadership

Climbing the organizational ladder as a Black leader is a remarkable feat and rarely straightforward. In research conducted by Korn Ferry and the Executive Leadership Council, nearly 60% of Black executives who oversee major lines of business at Fortune 500 companies felt they had to work twice as hard—and accomplish twice as much—to be seen on the same level as their non-Black colleagues. More than a third of these Black leaders said they were assigned extremely tough projects no one else wanted to handle.

In 2020, there was a rise in the hiring and promotion of Black leaders, often in one-of-a-kind roles or roles responsible for organization-wide shifts or clean-up. These projects were often sold as “stretch assignments” for Black leaders to prove their abilities and gain trust and influence in the organization. Not surprisingly, the roles rarely came with the support, resources, or tools needed to navigate the reality of the situation.

Let’s face it: The psychological weight of being the first, one of the few, or the only Black leader in a company can be immense. The pressure to perform quickly is often intensified, with less leeway for mistakes or a learning curve. Black leaders simply don’t have the same timeline to be successful as their white counterparts.

Just a few weeks ago, I had a conversation about the performance of a Black executive. Company leaders were concerned they had promoted him too quickly as his performance results were declining. I reminded them their anecdotal recollection may have been lacking, as his team’s numbers were down before he started his role. In fact, his proven ability to rebound low metrics was a reason they selected him for the job. This is a common narrative told about Black leadership failure, often with little to no factual evidence.

While promotions for Black leaders allow organizations to signal new commitments or a re-imagining of ideas, in reality, these challenging roles can become scapegoats for previous organizational decisions or provide cover for the responsible parties.

The intersectionality of race and gender further complicates the experience for Black women leaders. They often face a double burden of proving their competence while navigating micro-aggressions and biases that span from their attitudes to appearance.

Black leaders are continuously navigating the politics of being in a space where they have been invited but not fully welcomed, which can create new feelings of inadequacy or stress.

While the story of Black leadership is winding and nuanced, one factor rings true for many—all promotions are not created equal. And yet, neither is the support.

Coaching as a Catalyst for Success

Black professionals are the most under-coached workplace demographic.

According to Human Resources Professional Association (HRPA) and McKinsey and Company studies:

About 75% of white professionals reported having access to professional coaching or mentorship opportunities at some point in their careers.

In contrast, only about 45% of Black professionals reported similar access.

The studies showed significant differences based on race and gender:

White Men : Approximately 78% report having access to professional coaching.

White Women: Around 72% report having access to professional coaching.

Black Men: About 50% report having access to professional coaching.

Black Women: Approximately 40% report having access to professional coaching.

As a Black leader, I believe the benefits of a skilled coach, married with the context of our stories of resilience and excellence, can become a force in any workplace. More than a trusted confidant and thought partner, the accountability of a coach allows you to identify the blind spots not readily seen by friends, develop strategies for your success, and meet challenges with deep assurance of your philosophies and processes.

Deloitte’s 2021 study on Black leadership cited a robust support system as a key factor in Black leaders’ confidence. One goal of coaching is adding a formal layer of support to a support system where a leader feels seen and affirmed beyond the skills they offer.

Choosing the Right Coach

Finding the right coach is a personal journey that starts by reflecting on your needs. What areas of your leadership do you want to explore or refine? What challenges are you facing? What skills are second nature to you that you want to use more?

It’s critical to select someone with whom you can build trust, who is open to your experiences, and who can challenge you to meet the goals you have set for yourself. Research potential coaches by leveraging LinkedIn searches and groups. Seek those who have supported all levels of professionals across industries, as you may gain a wider perspective. Schedule consultations with at least three coaches to evaluate their style and approach.

Ask thoughtful questions during the consultations:

What is your coaching style, and what can I expect from our time together?

Who is your ideal client?

In my first 60 days, what should I be most focused on?

What does success look like for our coaching engagement?

How will you challenge me and support me in reaching my goals?

What client successes have made you most proud?

When evaluating fit, did the prospective coach ask thoughtful questions like:

What are your goals for coaching?

In what ways will you need to be challenged to think/show up differently?

What helps you be successful?

What challenges have you/could you face in reaching your goals?

In addition…did the approach of the coach resonate with you?

Did you like the coach’s approach to finding your path to success?

Did the coach share examples of success from other clients?

What to Expect from Coaching

After formalizing the relationship, the coaching process may involve an initial consultation. This is a chance to build rapport, define your objectives for coaching, and develop a collaborative path forward.

The coaching relationship is most effective with regular updates on progress, challenges, and strategies. Your coach will provide assessments of your goal progress and make real-time adjustments.

As an active participant, you should provide feedback to the coach on his/her method and impact.

The frequency and duration of coaching sessions vary depending on your goals and needs. If you’re working toward a specific deadline, you might meet weekly. For broader professional development, twice a month might be sufficient. Sessions often last between 60 and 90 minutes.

When and How to Ask Your Employer to Pay

There is no “best” time to engage in a coaching investment conversation. However, there are some effective approaches to consider: When initially hired into an organization, during negotiations, don’t hesitate to ask for coaching as part of your compensation package. This is a practical ask that can be tied to an expedited onboarding process, making you more effective in navigating the organization’s goals with urgency. If you’re already employed, it can be ideal to ask for coaching support during an annual review, when taking on a new project, or when receiving a promotion.

Here are a couple of sample scripts to use:

“I’m excited about this new opportunity and want to ensure my success. Is the organization willing to invest in a professional coach to support my transition and development?”

“I’m committed to taking my leadership to the next level, and working with a professional coach would be a valuable investment in the organization and me. Could this be added to the budget for my development?”

Remember, asking for a coach is not an “out-of-the-box” request. It is common practice for leaders to participate in development activities such as coaching and courses. From the organization’s perspective, investing in coaching can lead to increased retention, improved performance, and a stronger leadership pipeline. Professional coaching is a win-win!

Time to Invest in Yourself

In a world where Black leaders face unique barriers and expectations, professional coaching is a powerful tool for mental and emotional wellness in the workplace, as well as empowerment and professional advancement.

Coaching isn’t just about surviving an organization or meeting its goals. Instead, coaching can be a tool that allows you to explore a path toward your personal and professional aspirations while expediting your own desired impact within an organization.

Author Bio

Catherine L. Wheeler is the founder and chief people and culture strategist of Pivot One-Eighty, a culture change management organization for leaders and organizations navigating organizational shifts. With an upbringing shaped by a compassionate pastor and an ultra-efficient ex-Marine, Catherine brings a “people-first and data-driven” mindset to the work of organizational transformation. She believes organizations thrive when they prioritize both individual well-being and high performance, creating cultures where people genuinely want to be. Her goal? To make Mondays not suck.

Resources for Black Leaders

Coaches: Pivot One-Eighty (www.pivotoneeighty.com) and Ash Cash Coaching (www.linkedin.com/in/ashleycash/)

Book: Race, Work, and Leadership: New Perspectives on the Black Experience by Laura Morgan Roberts, Anthony J. Mayo, and David A. Thomas; look for the essay, “The Glass Cliff: African American CEOs as Crisis Leaders”