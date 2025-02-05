Help The Black Farmer’s Index Combat Food Insecurity And Agricultural Inequity

The Black Farmers Index (The Index) is dedicated to uplifting the Black farming community to address food insecurity and reduce inequities in the agricultural sector.

Founded by Kaia Shivers, The Index spotlights Black farmers across 11 regions nationwide, providing greater visibility through a comprehensive online directory and other strategic initiatives.

Farmers included in the Index receive social media promotion and short narratives that provide more insight into their services and offerings, educational workshops for farmers, food-centered virtual and in-person events, and curated farmer lists for individuals and institutions.

Visitors to the site can locate Black growers by selecting their region and state and then browse through an alphabetical list showcasing Black farmers and their available products. The Index began as a solutions-driven journalism initiative launched by Ark Republic in April 2020 providing a small directory of Black farmers to help address resource shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to being forced out of agrarian lifestyles, many Black communities now live in food deserts and food swamps, making them among the first to suffer during food shortages. When researchers sought solutions, they initially turned to Black farmers, many of whom were subsidized by the USDA and forced to discard thousands of tons of food, causing further supply disruptions.

Independent Black farmers, who remained viable alternatives, often lacked market exposure and distribution channels, leaving them excluded from efforts to address the emerging food crisis. These growers have also faced generations of systemic discrimination in the agricultural industry.

The Black Farmers Index was created to serve as a user-friendly, accessible directory connecting the public directly with Black farmers. Its mission is to drive business to these growers through a direct-to-consumer model while providing a platform for farmers to share their stories of resilience and survival in the face of generations of agricultural inequities.

What started as a small list of 150 farmers has grown to a list of over 1,300 crop farmers, small-to-medium-sized growers, ranchers, poultry farmers, vegetable and fruit producers, grains and nut harvesters, and more.

Farmers featured on The Index benefit from a direct consumer-to-Black farmer pipeline while gaining connections to agencies, institutions, and essential resources.

The Index operates on four key pillars: Enhanced Marketing, which promotes the Black agricultural ecosystem, including growers, ranchers, fisherfolk, beekeepers, foragers, and foresters; Data Collection & Distribution, where researchers gather, analyze, and share accurate information about Black growers; Resource Access, which provides guidance on securing capital for harvesters; and Land Advocacy, where education and support are provided to Black agriculturalists in acquiring farmland.

The Index amplifies Black farmers through various initiatives, including curated gift boxes showcasing their food products, feature stories in news and media outlets, data collection and reporting, and storytelling through farm visits. Additionally, it connects farmers with business opportunities and resources, fosters a strong network for farmer collaboration, and partners with organizations and companies on impactful initiatives.

The non-profit is focused on expanding the directory and raising awareness of the farmers in The Index, hosting regular events nationwide to amplify its mission and the Black farming community. In December, it hosted the Collard Green and Kale Giveaway at IGH Gardens in Long Beach, CA.

Those interested in supporting The Black Farmers Index can donate here.

