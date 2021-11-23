Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March With Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color.

With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.

According to The New York Post, over the weekend, there were demonstrators upset over the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse who went into Kenosha, Wisconsin, and shot three men, killing two of them and claiming self-defense in the matter. The protesters who held a march in Kenosha on Sunday were guarded by a Second Amendment-supporting Black father-and-daughter duo armed with AR-15s marching alongside them. They say they were there to protect the demonstrators.

“We just do security for different groups. We’re doing a favor for them,” Erick Jordan, 50, told The New York Post while he was walking with his 16-year-old daughter, Jade.

Jordan says he started training his daughter, Jade, to use firearms ever since she was 4, although he only let her start touching a weapon when she turned 14 years of age. He also stated that the two of them were at the protest protecting a restaurant and two parking lots in the same area on the same night that Rittenhouse shot the three people he was just acquitted of shooting.

Rittenhouse has stated that he fired his weapon in self-defense, although “I probably wouldn’t have fired my weapon,” Jade said.

Erick said that march organizers had invited him and his daughter to help protect the participants, to which there were about 75 in entirety. The protesters were seen carrying signs that read, “The Whole System is Guilty!” and “Cops and fascists give license to kill in the USA!”