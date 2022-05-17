Black Father and Son Offer Online Summer Camp to Teach Financial Literacy and Investing For the Third Year

Junior Wallstreeters, Inc. a non-profit, is excited to provide an online youth summer camp. The camp is great for preventing learning loss and offers a fun environment for students to learn financial and investing concepts.

The camps will teach students life-long financial education skills and discipline through 10 lessons with an emphasis on African American history and culture, according to a press release. Chisolm, executive director of Junior Wallstreeters, Inc states, “In addition to topics like budgeting, banking, and investing in the stock market, our camp goes beyond others by exploring community wealth building through investment clubs.”

“Simply put,” Chisolm says, “our goal is to teach financial knowledge to eliminate the wealth gap by showing young people how to properly use money as a tool.” According to a recent report by McKinsey and Company, the average median family wealth for African American households is $24,000 to $164,000 for white family households. These camps are not only for African Americans but for all underserved communities.

One parent whose child participated last summer wrote:

Dear Mr. Chisolm,

Thank you for providing this camp to the youth. My son did gain a lot of useful information which he already started applying. He opened a savings account yesterday at a credit union and asked them a lot of questions about interest, types of loans etc. which I know was a direct result of being in this class.

In addition to the financial literacy and investing camp, Junior Wallstreeters is offering the following:

– Introduction to cryptocurrency and NFTs.

– Introduction to real estate investing and advanced investment clubs.

The financial literacy and investing session is a prerequisite for these advanced sessions. The Financial Literacy and Investing Camp will be held virtually every two weeks for six weeks between June 27 and Aug. 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST with a one-hour lunch break. Introduction to Cryptocurrency will be held from July 11 to July 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Introduction to Real Estate Investing and Advanced Investment Clubs Camps will be held July 11 to July 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST and July 25 to Aug. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST.

Students must be between the ages of 12 and 22 and have a computer with internet access. Parents with younger children should contact Mr. Chisolm. The cost of the two week camp session is from $300 to $325. This fee includes an electronic student handbook.

Junior Wallstreeters has secured several scholarships for underserved students to attend the camp. Chisolm asserts, “we want to give as many students the opportunity to obtain a financial education regardless of their family’s financial situation.”

Families interested in obtaining a scholarship to attend the camp, should visit their website for an application. Those interested in supporting Junior Wallstreeters, can sponsor a camper or make a donation at: https://donorbox.org/empowering-youth-with-financial-wellness?default_interval=o.

Limited spaces available. You can register for all the sessions at: https://www.thejrwallstreeter.com.