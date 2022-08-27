Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses

For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth.

Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are well aware of dozens of tax credits that reduce their expenses, which effectively allow them to recover lost revenue and repurpose resources for business growth, profit, or asset purchases. By bringing strategic solutions to the table, she has helped over 1,000 business owners to create a five-year financial growth plan that is rooted in tax reduction, financial transparency, and accelerated revenue growth.

Robin has dedicated her career to showing businesses owners how to transform and elevate their businesses to another level by bringing the mindset, organizational structure, and business acumen. Stepping in and providing fractional CFO Services to small business owners allows companies to gain the expertise and experience of a Fortune 500 C-Level executive who can provide the direction needed to scale a business through common barriers that hold them back from revenue growth.

Often, to reach the next level in business, company leaders need to pivot and shift their focus to clientele who best align with their business model and revenue objectives. Clear financial statements and customized reporting help make it clear what financial decision best drives an organization. Additionally, Robin has helped companies quickly scale their revenue by hundreds of thousands of dollars by securing government contracts at the local, state, and federal levels. Getting a minority-owned business certification such as 8a, MBE, WBE, and DBE is a real difference maker and allows clients to achieve the success they strive for.