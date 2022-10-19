Black-Woman-Owned Health Tech Startup Reaches Billion-Dollar Status

CEO and co-founder, Iman Abuzeid, achieved an impressive milestone when her company, Incredible Health, reached billion-dollar status after its latest round of funding.

According to reports, the Black-owned health tech startup has a current valuation of up to $1.65 billion.

Abuzeid is reportedly the fourth Black woman to ever have a company valued at $1 billion, after securing a series B round of funding of $80 million.

“We’ve transformed how nurses are hired and will build on this work to help health systems and healthcare workers manage surging patient demand in the midst of a national labor crisis,” Abuzeid said in an interview.

The nursing platform, founded in 2017, connects U.S. hospitals and healthcare organizations with qualified nurses to fill vacant positions.

Abuzeid and her team were acknowledged for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic in helping medical providers find top matching candidates in 20 days.

“Nurses are the backbone of the U.S. healthcare system, and they deserve the well-staffed teams and tools to not only succeed but also feel fulfilled in their careers,” she added.

The platform first began its partnership with 200 hospitals and has now increased to 600 across the U.S.

The CEO, who was also featured on BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Sisters Inc. podcast, strongly believes that the need for healthcare is increasing with an aging population.

A demand many saw during the pandemic when nursing shortages impacted many hospitals, causing availability delays for patients due to the lack of medical personnel.

Abuzeid shared those same focuses in a post after announcing the company‘s milestone.

Incredible Health also provides free accredited nursing courses to fill the critical void of talent.

“We are committed to addressing both sides of this crisis with tech-enabled support and services for the U.S. nursing workforce,” Abuzeid added in her interview.

According to federal data research, the U.S. is expected to lose 500,000 nurses by the end of this year.