Money by Black Enterprise Black Financial Influencers Are Democratizing Financial Literacy A new guard of influencers is utilizing social media and multimedia platforms to bridge the wealth gap.







The evolution of financial literacy has shifted from exclusive, institutional gatekeeping to a decentralized digital landscape. While traditional financial education often relied on academic settings or private banking relationships—environments that have historically underserved or excluded Black communities—a new guard of influencers is utilizing social media and multimedia platforms to bridge this gap.

By delivering accessible, culturally relevant guidance, these creators are democratizing high-level financial knowledge. They address the specific economic realities of their audiences, merging technical expertise in budgeting, debt elimination, and investing with a deep understanding of systemic challenges. Through this intersectional approach, these voices provide the necessary tools to dismantle the wealth gap, fostering a new era of sustainable financial independence and generational wealth.

Tiffany Aliche (The Budgetnista)

Tiffany Aliche, known as “The Budgetnista,” transitioned from a career as a preschool teacher to become a bestselling author and financial educator. Through her Live Richer Academy, Aliche provides practical lessons on credit repair and saving strategies.

Impact: Since 2008, she has helped her community reduce hundreds of millions of dollars in collective debt.

Platform: Aliche uses social media and national media appearances to reach a global audience.

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (Earn Your Leisure)

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings founded Earn Your Leisure, a multimedia platform that blends investment education with community-based storytelling.

Key Event: They host Invest Fest, a large-scale event designed to make financial growth aspirational for the Black community.

Approach: Their work focuses on the intersection of entrepreneurship and pop culture.

Bola Sokunbi (Clever Girl Finance)

Bola Sokunbi launched Clever Girl Finance in 2015 as a judgment-free zone for women. The platform offers educational programs and support groups for those seeking financial independence.

Specialization: Sokunbi focuses on debt management and long-term investment for women.

Resources: Her platform includes a popular series of books and digital courses.

Dasha Kennedy (The Broke Black Girl)

Dasha Kennedy, creator of The Broke Black Girl, provides financial advocacy by discussing workplace income inequality and economic limitations.

Focus: Since 2017, Kennedy has used social media to help women end the “paycheck-to-paycheck” cycle.

Advocacy: Her content promotes financial transparency and equity in the workplace.

Tonya Rapley (My Fab Finance)

Tonya Rapley established My Fab Finance in 2013 to encourage practical empowerment. She is a leading advocate for debt management and long-term planning.

Methodology: Rapley teaches specific budgeting techniques to help individuals reclaim their financial lives.

Recognition: She is frequently cited as a top expert in millennial finance.

Chris Browning (Popcorn Finance)

Chris Browning created Popcorn Finance, a podcast that explains personal finance topics in the time it takes to pop a bag of popcorn.

Style: Browning uses brief, easy-to-understand episodes to reduce the anxiety often associated with money management.

Utility: His content provides actionable tips for daily financial decisions.

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