Money by Ahsan Washington These Black Financial Influencers Will Help You Get Your Money And Your Mind Right These financial influencers are building a bridge and giving access to financial literacy.







Financial professionals are using social media and online channels to address the wealth gap. These financial influencers are building a bridge and giving access to financial literacy. They empower under-informed communities to achieve long-term financial stability. Financial influencers are making it cool to focus on saving money, managing budgets effectively, and repairing credit. They’re also promoting investment and entrepreneurial opportunities. Whether your goal is debt relief, retirement, homeownership, or investment, these financial influencers can assist you in reaching your goals. Their focus goes beyond brand development as they strive to educate Black individuals.

Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche

Tiffany Aliche, known as “The Budgetista,” has been impacting the finance scene since 2008. She transitioned from a teacher to a financial educator and gained popularity for her down-to-earth advice on managing budgets, saving money, and improving credit scores. Aliche is the creator of Live Richer Academy and the acclaimed author of Get Good with Money, a New York Times bestseller. Her wisdom has attracted a following on Instagram exceeding 500,000 followers. She has made several appearances in the media. Through her knowledge and insight, she has become a guide for individuals aiming to take charge of their financial well-being.

Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings

Earn Your Leisure is a multimedia platform created by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings that skillfully integrates elements of culture along with business and finance topics into its content creation. The podcast features well-known personalities, like Steve Harvey, to discuss personal finance. Bilal and Millings are also the minds behind Invest Fest, a growing financial event. Earn Your Leisure provides an outlook on entrepreneurship and investment strategies for building generational wealth mixed with a hip-hop vibe.

Dasha Kennedy

Since 2017, Dasha Kennedy has been motivating people to escape the cycle of living paycheck-to-paycheck by offering useful advice on managing debt, credit repair, and career development. Under her project, The Broke Black Girl, Kennedy creates education initiatives tailored to communities in need. Kennedy’s strategy is rooted in real-life challenges, which makes her guidance relatable and impactful for those in the working-class demographic.

Anthony O’Neal

Anthony O’Neal is known for his bestselling books and motivational speeches, which aim to support millennials and Gen Zers in achieving financial independence. Through the platform called The Neatness Network, O’Neal’s focus is on guiding individuals on topics such as managing student loans, purchasing homes, and entering the world of entrepreneurship. What sets O’Neal apart is the supportive delivery style integrated with elements of faith. The Neatness Network offers a unique perspective on achieving financial stability without the stigma often associated with financial challenges.

Jamila Souffrant

Jamila Souffrant is a finance specialist who has been making a positive impact on people’s lives through her creation of Journey to Launch, a platform dedicated to helping individuals attain financial independence and early retirement (FIRE). Having transitioned from a career, Souffrant accomplished financial independence in her 30s. She imparts her knowledge to others on achieving the same. Souffrant’s personal journey stands as proof that FIRE is within reach for families.

Julien and Kiersten Saunders

Julien and Kiersten Saunders, a husband-and-wife team, have been influencing financial literacy since 2017. Through their platform, rich & REGULAR, they create engaging content, including blog posts and YouTube videos, that offers insight into financial independence, marriage, and wealth building. Their chemistry, humor, and honesty make their approach to financial education easy to digest for couples and families.

Paris Woods

Paris Woods is a Harvard alum and teacher who has been captivating audiences since 2021. Woods’ work as an author and influencer on matters specifically tailored to Black women’s empowerment and financial independence is her niche. Through her renowned book “The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom,” Woods is an encouraging, compelling, and convincing advocate for getting your money right.

Chris Browning

Chris Browning is known as the host of Popcorn Finance. Browning has been making waves in the financial realm since 2017, with his podcast series that delves into money topics, providing a wealth of information in brief episodes lasting no more than 10 minutes each. Browning covers everything from cryptocurrencies to credit cards in an easy-to-understand manner for those new to finance matters. If you’re pressed for time and looking to catch up on financial advice quickly, Browning’s podcast is a go-to.

Netiva Heard

Netiva Heard goes by the moniker “The Frugal Feminista.” Heard is a financial influencer who has been motivating others since 2013, with her style that merges money management with self-care, emotional well-being, and coaching programs aimed at assisting people dealing with financial trauma. By embracing Heard’s all-encompassing method toward finances, individuals can transcend budgeting to attain prosperity and holistic wellness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4A0Tvnp1gP/?igsh=YWZodHV3ZGR1dWoz

RELATED CONTENT: Do You Even Know Who Your Black Bankers Are?