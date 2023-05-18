Black Folks Drag Elon Musk For Saying Remote Work Is ‘Bulls**t’

Elon Musk is under fire across social media for his stance against remote work. According to the business magnate, working from home is “morally wrong” and “bullsh*t.”

The Tesla CEO appeared on CNBC with David Faber on Tuesday and sounded off when asked about the urgency to return to the office, a matter that is causing significant concern for tech workers in Silicon Valley and across the U.S.

“I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ’Let them eat cake,”″ Musk said.

“It’s not just a productivity thing. I think it’s morally wrong.”

The Space X CEO believes some tech workers are just “laptop classes living in la-la-land,” and called out the hypocrisy of tech workers demanding to work from home while service workers have to physically show up to work each day.

“It’s like, really, you’re going to work from home and you’re going to make everyone else who made your car come work in the factory? You’re going to make the people who make your food… that they can’t work from home? The people that fix your house — they can’t work from home? But, you can? Does that seem morally right?” the billionaire business mogul asked. “That’s messed up.”

“People should get off the goddamn moral high horse with the work-from-home bulls***,” Musk quipped.

But after the interview clip was reposted on The Neighborhood Talk, Musk faced backlash from many in the Black community who disagree with his anti-remote work stance.

“But he doesn’t even work from WORK! You spend most of your days behind a CUBICLE and then you talk,” one user wrote.

“He is traveling and enjoying life while working so there is a MAJOR DIFFERENCE in His working environment compared to the majority.”

“This is the dude that fired thousands of people in one day notice….but he has a moral high ground,” another user quipped.

“Just because some industries require in-person labor doesn’t mean you have to force that on employees where it’s not necessary,” one user explained.

