Black Girl Magic Pop-Up Museum Opening in Dallas

This Black woman is sprinkling some Black Girl magic throughout North Texas.

Dallas is preparing to make room for The Black Girl Magic Museum, a new pop-up museum dedicated to celebrating Black women and their contributions to society.

According to CBS News, Black Girl Magic Museum Founder and Creator Dominique Hamilton, wants to bring more representation to the area, creating the space to spotlight the impact Black women have made.

“Black women have so much impact, so much history and culture,” Hamilton said.

“I wanted to be the change I wanted to see, so my goal was to dismantle the negative stereotypes that society had when it comes to Black women and girls,” Hamilton said.

The 21 interactive exhibits throughout the museum will feature notable Black women from the past and present who have made significant contributions to the world and their communities.

“[It’s] a journey from Madam CJ Walker to Loula Williams,” Hamilton said.

Other exhibits will showcase Black art, dance, STEM and entrepreneurship, in addition to mental health exercises for visitors throughout the museum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazmine Spann (@jaz.mine_nicole)

“I saw in Dallas, Texas there wasn’t a lot of representation and I saw our girls looking for something of their own,” Hamilton said. “So I wanted to create that, so that we know that we belong and we’re important and powerful.”

Hamilton’s pop-up museum is placed inside Dallas’ Southwest Center Mall, which she believes is the perfect location for Black girls to witness the many possibilities they have in life.

“We wanted to be a part of the revitalization of the Redbird area, to be able to have people be able to come, get their culture, their history,” Hamilton said. “And also have 21 plus photo installations, to be able to take pictures and be able to see themselves in a lot of the exhibits.”

The Black Girl Magic Museum will open its Dallas exhibits during the first weekend in March, and the museum will run for three years, featuring new exhibits periodically.