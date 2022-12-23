Black Girls Culinary Founder Puts You On: Aunty Wendy’s Holiday Pumpkin Cake Recipe

The holiday season is the perfect time for aspiring chefs to whip up new and old dishes to get straight, no-chaser feedback from the most honest people you know—your family.

Dee here from Black Girls Culinary—a Facebook Group and online community I created to help Black women find their way around the kitchen to become their greatest cooking selves. After teaching my own sister to fry a chicken to perfection, I knew my calling was in the “online kitchen,” where I could show others how to create a bit of culinary magic.

My time as a chef began when I was just six years old. As many of you probably know, the best tea is spilt in the kitchen by family members, and little me loved some good gossip! So, my mom put me to work. It took some stumbling and figuring things out, but before I knew it, I was running the show and measuring from the heart to make meals my whole family enjoyed. I’m even in charge of mac & cheese duties during the holidays, which I know you all know is a big deal. There really aren’t many great pleasures beyond sharing a well-cooked meal with loved ones paired with a good glass of wine, I always say…

In holiday fashion, I wanted to pass the spotlight onto “Aunty” Wendy Osborne, who is one of the most beloved members of our Black Girls Culinary Facebook Group. Her dish ideas are always a huge hit with members, and this holiday pumpkin cake recipe I’m about to walk you through is no different. I know you will love this one, and it’s perfect for sharing.

The last thing I want to say is that anyone can cook if they put their mind to it. You don’t need fancy training to become a star in the kitchen. Just start with the basics and follow recipe instructions to a T at first. Pay attention to your strengths and what you’re best at, and clock how flavors work with each other. Soon enough, you won’t need any recipes because you’ll be able to whip up whatever you want and eyeball ingredients with ease. You got this!

Holiday pumpkin cake

4 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups pumpkin puree

1 cups canola or vegetable oil

4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

Frosting

1 Pkg cream cheese

1 unsalted butter, softened

5 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

Steps

Preheat the oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, add the eggs, sugar, pumpkin, oil, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and whisk to combine. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and stir until just combined, don’t overmix. Add batter into prepared pan, smoothing the top lightly with a spatula. Bake for about 35 to 40 minutes or until center is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs, no batter. Set cake aside on a cooling rack to cool completely before frosting it so the frosting doesn’t melt.

Frosting

In a large bowl, add the cream cheese, butter, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, salt, and whisk until smooth and fluffy or beat with an electric mixer. Add frosting to your cake and enjoy!

About Davicia “Dee” Harris

Davicia “Dee” Harris is the founder and administrator of Black Girls Culinary, a Facebook Group dedicated to creating a safe space for Black women to connect, mentor, and inspire each other on their cooking journeys. Having successfully taught her sister the art of cooking on Facetime, the longtime home chef found purpose in sharing her gifts with others online. Harris has grown her virtual community from 200 to 50,000—all united by their love for a well-prepared meal and sharing it with loved ones. Together with her leadership team of fellow home cooks, bakers, and professional chefs, Harris has cultivated a judgment-free zone where Black women of any skill level can come to hone their craft.

About Aunty Wendy

My name is Wendy Osborne, and I consider myself a foodie, but I have not always been one. My love for cooking stemmed from reading cookbooks and magazines and seeing beautifully plated food. I started with a passion for baking a lot, and my passion shifted to the desire of wanting to prepare a variety of meals for my son and me, with a huge focus on plating. My meals are very diverse, but no matter what I prepare—and I plate intentionally—making sure to add colors from different vegetables. When my son and I sit down to dinner, my goal is to mimic the feeling I get when I dine at a nice restaurant, so we always eat on proper dinnerware with nice plating. Create the type of space in your home that you would pay to dine in outside of your home.