BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® Partners with Culture Genesis to Launch BGR!TV

Beverly Bond, founder and CEO of the award-winning global women’s empowerment brand BLACK GIRLS ROCK!®, today announced a partnership with media tech company Culture Genesis for the newly launched BGR!TV — an omnichannel digital-media network that includes BGR!’s OTT streaming platform, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and other digital media.

The partnership comes on the heels of the 15-year anniversary celebration of BLACK GIRLS ROCK! which live-streamed on Facebook in December and generated over 2 million views and 20 million media impressions. It also follows the announcement of Culture Genesis’ partnership with RapTV, the largest hip-hop community with over 25 million followers, according to a press release.

“BLACK GIRLS ROCK! is a clear industry leader in women’s empowerment, and Beverly Bond is an influential force in the culture whose dedication to empowering Black women and girls of color is unmatched,” said Cedric J. Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Culture Genesis.

“We’re happy to be a partner to help the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! brand expand its digital reach.”

Bond added, “This partnership represents the next step in the evolution of the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! brand. Culture Genesis’ expertise and track record in the digital media space adds tremendous value to our efforts in creating an omnichannel platform to reach more of our community around the globe and to provide high-quality content and turnkey programs that reflect our audience’s interests. We look forward to working with the Culture Genesis team to amplify BGR!’s digital channels.”

The BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® brand has broad appeal that reaches diverse age groups and cultural demographics. The BGR!TV Network will feature exclusive content including the critically acclaimed BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Awards, BGR!FEST, original content, VR, conferences, signature events and more.