Black ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Says He’s Received Death Threats Over Severus Snape Casting

A Black actor in the upcoming live-action “Harry Potter” series has received significant racist backlash over his casting.

When Paapa Essiedu earned the coveted role of Severus Snape in the HBO show, he thought he had secured his breakout role. However, the accomplishment also came with death threats and other harassment from fans dissatisfied with the decision.

The Ghanaian-Brit spoke to The Sunday Times of London in an interview about his treatment since the casting announcement. He shared with the publication the death threats hurled his way and how they have impacted his moment.

“I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you,’” revealed Essiedu.

Essiedu was among the many highly anticipated castings for the series. Currently in production, the show is expected to be released on the streamer in early 2027. However, some naysayers deemed Essiedu ill-suited to take over the role, seemingly due to his race.

While still excited to take on the gig, he did note that all the racially fueled backlash has clouded the moment.

“It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’ So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered…That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in ‘Harry Potter.’ And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally,” he expressed.

A longtime fan of the books and films, Essiedu still plans to deliver his best performance. Instead of succumbing to the hatred, he uses it as a fuel for his acting. The “Black Mirror” star wants to make Black “Potterheads” proud of his inclusion on the show.

“But the abuse fuels me,” he continued in the interview. “And makes me more passionate about making this character my own, because I think of how I felt as a kid. I would imagine myself at Hogwarts on broomsticks, and the idea that a kid like me can see themselves represented in that world? That’s motivation to not be intimidated by someone saying they’d rather I died instead of doing work I’m going to be really proud of.”

With plans to portray the beloved character for the long haul, he hopes to shut down hateful critics as he helps bring the Wizarding World to the small screen.

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