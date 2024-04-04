Black Health Matters To Host Its Annual Spring Summit And Expo In The Nation’s Capital

Black Health Matters is hosting its annual Black Health Matters Spring Health Summit and Expo in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 13. The one-day event will provide free health screenings, panels, and workshops with healthcare and fitness professionals. The summit will be hosted by actor Lamman Rucker and meteorologist and television personality Jessica Faith of NBC 4 Washington.

Panelists will include industry leaders such as Dr. Margaret Alabi, pharmacist and founder of the Pivot Consulting Group; and Dr. JaBari D. Swain, cardiovascular surgeon and scholar; and Dr. Kemi Osundina. Fitness instructor DaShaun Johnson, also called “The Guru of Abs,” will lead an afternoon workout session.

“As the Black community continues to suffer disparities in healthcare, Black Health Matters is proud to educate and encourage our community to be more mindful of their health and approach to food, diet, and exercise while reaching audiences that otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to engage with so many medical professionals,” Roslyn Young Daniels, founder and president of Black Health Matters, said in a press release.

Participants will share their first-hand accounts of living with donor kidney transplants, autoimmune conditions, kidney disease, and mental health conditions.

Black Health Matters was founded in 2012 and remains the leading chronic disease management and wellness resource for Black Americans.

“We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem, which includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible and work with the top pharmaceutical companies across the country.”

The Black Health Matters Spring 2024 Health Summit and Expo begins at 8:30 am to 3 pm. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. To register for this free event, please visit www.bhmspring2024summit.com.

