Black History Month by Daron Pressley Beyond Major Metros: Discover The Black History and Economic Power Of Providence, Lancaster, And Buffalo Black History Month often centers on America’s largest cities. But smaller and mid-size cities have plenty to offer.







Black History Month often centers on America’s largest cities. But some of the most powerful, under-told stories of African American resilience, innovation, and institution-building unfold in smaller Northeastern destinations.

This year, Providence, RI, Lancaster, PA, and Buffalo, NY, offer story-rich experiences that connect past and present through museums, music, storytelling, and preservation—and they are part of a broader economic trend that shows the financial impact of Black cultural travel.

African American travelers are among the most influential segments of the U.S. tourism economy. A national study by Mandala Research found that African American travelers contributed an estimated $63 billion to the U.S. travel and tourism economy in 2018, and “cultural travelers”—those motivated by history and experience—spent more per trip than general travelers.

In addition, cultural and heritage travel contributes more than $192 billion annually to the U.S. economy, making it one of the most important and highest-spending travel segments in the country.

Providence, Lancaster, and Buffalo illustrate how Black heritage travel can serve as both a lens into history and a driver of economic opportunity for smaller destinations.

Source: Edward Bannister. Photo Credit: GOPVD

Providence, RI: A New Chapter in Black Cultural Preservation — and Economic Invitation

Black History Month in Providence enters a powerful new era with the opening of the African American Museum of Rhode Island (AAMRI), a cultural milestone that underscores how heritage institutions can enhance tourism appeal. This opening, along with active storytelling, arts, and community programming, directly targets travelers who make travel decisions based on cultural and historical significance.

The museum joins a robust ecosystem that includes Rhode Island Black Storytellers, Stages of Freedom, and a vibrant arts scene centered at AS220 — all of which enhance Providence’s appeal as a cultural travel destination.

“Providence is proud to be a city where Black history is actively shaped by Black creativity, ingenuity, and community,” said Mayor Brett P. Smiley, underscoring the cultural and economic value of these investments.

Source: Discover Lancaster. Photo Credit: Discover Lancaster

Lancaster, PA: Underground Railroad Legacy Creating Culture-led Travel Interest

Often associated with Amish country, Lancaster’s heritage narrative extends to courageous acts of resistance that helped shape the nation. Lancaster County’s role in the Underground Railroad makes it a powerful draw for heritage travelers.

The forthcoming Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History & Democracy will add a new institutional anchor that heritage travelers—particularly those drawn to stories of African American resilience—will find meaningful, providing a reason to visit.

“Visitors can explore Black history in Lancaster County through heritage tours and performances,” says Jeff Vasser, president & CEO of Discover Lancaster. Experiences like these align with broader research showing that cultural heritage is not just a historical asset but an economic one.

Source: Michigan Ave Corridor, Buffalo, New York. Photo Credit: Stephen Gabris- Courtesy of Visit Buffalo Niagara

Buffalo, NY: Revitalizing a Historic Corridor with Economic Momentum

In the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, a host of new and restored institutions is making Buffalo an increasingly active heritage travel destination—with economic implications.

The reopening of the Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum, the restoration of Michigan Street Baptist Church, and the creation of the WUFO Black Radio History Museum are all part of this revitalization.

Beyond static sites, Buffalo’s cultural tourism is already driving economic impact: the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo—one of the nation’s longest-running celebrations — helped drive record visitor spending estimated at $2.2 billion in 2022, with a significant portion supporting local food vendors and Black-owned businesses.

“Buffalo has so much to offer during Black History Month,” says Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, Chair of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition.

Reframing Black History Month Through Smaller Cities and Economic Reality

These cities demonstrate that Black history is not confined to major metropolitan narratives—and that heritage travel itself has substantial economic value. African American travelers contribute billions annually to the U.S. travel economy, and cultural experiences are among the strongest motivators for destination choice.

This Black History Month, the invitation is clear: look beyond the obvious and recognize how smaller destinations contribute to America’s cultural economy while offering profound, transformative stories worth exploring and celebrating.

RELATED CONTENT: Metro Atlanta Postal Worker Fatally Shot While On The Job