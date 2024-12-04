Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black, Latino Business Owners Join Community LAB Program To Advance Equity In Sports The cohort will shape the future of sports through diversity and equity in their businesses.







More Black and Latino business owners are driving change in sports as part of the latest cohort for the Community LAB program.

Powered by adidas, the social accelerator program takes place over eight months. According to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Participants will receive $75k in grant funding and other resources. The holistic support also aims to propel their missions forward and make sports an equitable playing field.

This year, the program has expanded into new cities such as Toronto and Houston. They will add to the vibrant communities found in its original cities of Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York. Now, the 2024-2025 cohort will shape the future of sports by encouraging diversity and equity already amplified through their businesses.

The program also finds new support with partners such as Pharrell William’s nonprofit, Black Ambition. These entrepreneurs will undergo a customized curriculum with mentorship opportunities and workshops to improve their businesses’ reach and success.

Participants from the newly-included cities include Samad Hinton, founder of BLK Beetles. The Houston-based company’s focuses on long-lasting wellness through strong support systems, developing community-centered outdoor events, and a streaming platform to connect through multiple channels. Andrea Brown of the Gifted Collective is a communications consultant in the city, whose firm helps athletes from underrepresented backgrounds acquire knowledge to successfully manage NIL deals.

In Toronto, Heather Alonzo is pioneering gender equality in basketball with Ball Her Way. The initiative empowers women and girls who love the game, curating programs that break the boundaries associated with the sport. Another participant is Kickback, helping underserved youth with sports, arts, and education activities to brighten their futures.

Other cohort members include Moyo Akinade’s Atlanta Adaptive Soccer Foundation, which helps those with physical disabilities develop skills in soccer. As for the La Familia Project, it brings New Yorkers of all ages together while its wellness program incorporates sports and arts-based activities. In Los Angeles, DRAFTED ensures Latinas voices and stories in sports are amplified.

As the program embarks on its 2024-2025 session, it hopes to leave a lasting impact on the world of sports. The endeavor also emphasizes that one wins when championing diversity.

“Building strong partnerships with community leaders is key to transforming our collective vision into real-world progress,” said Ayesha Martin, Senior Director of adidas Purpose. “Through these and our existing partners, we will sustain our shared commitment towards building a more equitable future.”



