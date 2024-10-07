Black And Latino Tennesseans Join Forces To Amplify Their Voices Through Storytelling

The Tennessean continues to amplify the voices of Black and Latino residents in the state through the publication’s StoryTellers Live Series.

In an effort to showcase the lives of Tennessee’s Black residents, the news outlet initially created Black Tennessee Voices. Featured within the publication, its success led to the creation of the Latino Tennessee Voices. Black people account for over a quarter of the southern state’s population. Additionally, 14% of the state’s residents identify as Latino.

The page and accompanying newsletters led to readers wanting more engagements to better connect. The Voices initiative merged with the Tennessean’s revived StoryTellers Live Series in 2022. The new collaboration kicked off its first event at Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music that September.

The following month, they held their Latino-focused Storytellers series at Plaza Mariachi, an establishment for immigrants in the city. Now, the series are held annually for both identity groups.

Through this platform, storytellers share histories, dreams, and struggles across Tennessee. Their voices remain highlighted as part of the fabric for the Volunteer State. As for 2024, this year’s Black Voices event took place recently at Meharry Medical College, an HBCU in Nashville, on Sept. 17. Its Latino-focused iteration will proceed at Trevecca Nazarene University later this year.

Since its inception, over 30 storytellers have showcased their authentic experiences as local residents and people of color. Its live shows receive support through sponsors, such as BlueCrossBlueShield of Tennessee to Vanderbilt University’s Center for Latin American, Caribbean, and Latinx Studies. Moreover, The Tennessean’s departments and executives have contributed to bringing these storied events to life.

While they embark on new plans for 2025, The Tennessean and its Black and Latino Storytellers series continue on. It hopes to expand its pledge to engage and uplift both communities, while remaining true to its original mission of allowing these groups to shape the narratives themselves.

