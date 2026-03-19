HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Business Leaders Join HBCU AwareFest In Atlanta To Combat Student Loan Debt Crisis HBCU AwareFest will host entrepreneurship panels, mental health discussions, and a benefit concert to help combat student loan debt.







HBCU AwareFest is about to be underway in Atlanta, as Black leaders from various industries join the event to support Black scholars.

Produced by Student Freedom Initiative, in partnership with Live Nation Urban and the City of Atlanta, HBCU AwareFest aims to become the biggest fundraiser to reduce student loan debt for scholars at historically Black colleges and universities. Ahead of the festivities, the event has already announced legendary names in Black Hollywood and business that will take part in its jam-packed schedule.

Its benefit concert already has a stacked lineup, featuring headliners such as Jill Scott, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kirk Franklin, and Glorilla, among many more. However, special appearances outside of music will also host sessions leading up to the culminating show.

Through its Impact Fest, the event aims to educate attendees on financial literacy and resources that help students navigate school without the monetary strain. Black scholars, many of whom attend HBCUs, are particularly burdened by student loan debt.

Beginning March 21 at the Atlanta University Center Robert Woodruff Library and Promenade, HBCU AwareFest will host a daylong summit on topics ranging from financial empowerment to mental health awareness. With money-focused conversations co-hosted by MC Lyte, entrepreneurship panels, and sexual health discussions led by TS Madison and Saucy Santana, the first day’s programming will encourage students to navigate college safely and successfully.

HBCU AwareFest will also host an AI Innovation challenge the next day, a pitch event where students will present their AI-powered projects to tech leaders and business titans. The event will showcase plans for AI integration to better serve our world and various industries.

The weeklong showcase continues on March 24 with a comedy show featuring Deon Cole and fellow comedians. The following event, held at the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, will host “The State of HBCUs” Executive Summit. Moderated by Roland Martin, HBCU presidents will join in a private session before meeting with attendees in a Q&A panel, all focused on progressing these storied institutions.

Anthony Anderson and Rosci Diaz will kick off that evening’s social activity with a Casino Royale Fundraiser. Alongside a live performance by Wyclef Jean and a special guest appearance by Magic Johnson, the event will encourage all to place bold bets for a good cause.

The national student loan debt crisis already sits at more than $1.8 trillion. However, Black students hold a disproportionate share, averaging at $52,000, according to the event website. As the cost of an education becomes nearly unaffordable, HBCU AwareFest and its programming aim to alleviate some of this financial stress so students can achieve their academic goals.

Ahead of the benefit concert, billionaire investor and Cornell alum, Robert F. Smith, who famously paid off the entire student loan debt of Morehouse’s 2019 class, will lead a fireside chat. Featuring honored guests like Daymond John and Chris Womack, the event will also spotlight an intimate conversation between Smith and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

As influential leaders in Black business and entertainment, the two will discuss the future of Black wealth and entrepreneurship, and how HBCUs play a pivotal role in this development. HBCU AwareFest week will end with a highly anticipated concert. VIP guests can also attend the show in Smith’s private viewing suite, all designed to leave a financial impact that shapes the futures of HBCU scholars.

Interested attendees can register for the multitude of events now, with 100% of profits going to reduce Black student debt.

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