(Photo: Getty Images) Money by Selena Hill Black-Led Fintech Company Launches $150 Million Loan Portfolio To Expand Home Improvement TGUC Financial aims to help underserved homeowners access affordable financing for renovations.







A Black-owned fintech company is working to close the financing gap for homeowners in underserved communities with the launch of a $150 million home improvement loan portfolio.

TGUC Financial, a home improvement financing platform founded by Russell Bryant, announced the new portfolio to expand access to affordable loans for homeowners who have historically struggled to secure financing for repairs and renovations.

“The home-improvement lending market was built to serve people who already have easy access to credit,” Bryant said in a press release. “We built TGUC for the ones it wasn’t built for.”

The portfolio is backed through a partnership between a credit union and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) to create additional lending opportunities for low- and moderate-income borrowers.

Founded in 2023, TGUC Financial offers loans of up to $100,000 for projects such as HVAC replacements, roofing, kitchen remodels, and other home improvements. Through its SmartMatch platform, the company also connects homeowners with vetted, insured contractors while allowing contractors to offer financing services.

Bryant said the company’s mission extends beyond making lending more efficient.

“The technology is a means,” he said. “The point is that a family investing in the largest asset they own gets a fair, fast answer and a clear path—whether or not they fit the prime-borrower box the industry has always drawn around home equity.”

The announcement comes as many Black and low-income homeowners continue to face barriers to affordable credit despite rising home repair costs and the growing need to preserve housing wealth. Community Development Financial Institutions have long played a key role in expanding responsible lending in underserved communities. By combining AI-powered underwriting with personalized customer support, TGUC Financial says it aims to simplify the borrowing process while helping more families invest in their homes and build long-term wealth.

The launch marks another milestone for Black-owned fintech companies developing financial solutions designed to increase economic opportunity and narrow the racial wealth gap.

RELATED CONTENT: Black homeowners shift priorities to high-ROI kitchen remodeling projects