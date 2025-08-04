Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black-Led Homeschool Networks Are Growing As Parents Ditch Public Schools Over DEI Pushback Homeschool networks in Texas have risen







Black-led homeschool networks that teach progressive values are growing, with many parents disenrolling from public schools as DEI scales back.

These nontraditional schools encourage students to think deeply about political and social issues, instead of treading away from these worldly topics as insisted on by the Trump administration. The conservative movement against diversity, equity, and inclusion has pushed many public schools to eliminate these teachings to keep their federal funding.

However, not all parents are leaving it up to their public schools to teach their children these values. Many have opted out of federal mandates by joining these growing homeschool networks. One of these cooperatives, For The Culture Homeschool, offers children throughout San Antonio an inclusive and secular curriculum.

Students not only learn multiplication and the parts of speech, but also about current events and how they shape the world, whether through advocacy for the people in Gaza or unrestricted lessons on the plight of Black Americans. For The Culture ingrains social action into every lesson.

Its existence remains especially relevant in Texas, where censorship, book bans, and federal cuts have severely impacted schools. For the Culture’s Co-Founder, Ashley Peek, says their expanding community comes from parents who are fed up with the conservative education system, who refuse for their children to fall prey to it.

“They were also looking for an inclusive, justice-centered space that affirmed our kids’ identities and gave them room to thrive,” Peek explained of the growing community to TruthOut. “We dreamed of a space where banned books are read on purpose, where we don’t shy away from hard history, and where our families don’t have to code-switch or constantly explain their existence. A decolonized, secular, inclusive homeschool community where all of our identities are honored.”

Peek co-founded the institution after the city’s public schools failed to wholly support her daughter’s visual impairment. Although initially seeking already-established homeschools, the lack of diversity alarmed Peek and her husband. A chance meeting with Kiah Mitchell Scott and Jennifer Verme led to the parents meeting every week to educate each other’s children.

The co-operative has expanded to nearly 30 families, now requiring a waitlist for others to take part. However, as homeschooling grows in popularity, For The Culture does not want to take over public schools entirely. The co-founders believe in the purpose and benefits of public schools, while also affirming that not every student thrives in such environments.

For The Culture also emphasizes unorthodox approaches to learning that deviate from other public schools. As many public settings can deal with bullying, stemming from racism, classism, or otherwise, encouraging students to love themselves and respect one another remains a core value.

“We really try to center joy in our homeschooling experience,” added Peek. ” For instance, first thing in the morning, the kids do an affirmation that they don’t have to be like everyone else — that it’s cool to be themselves.”

A key to homeschooling efficiently and productively requires some structure and balance, including diversity of the lessons themselves. However, For The Culture wants other parents passionate about their children’s schooling to start where they can to ensure their education as well as empathy.

