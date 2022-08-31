Black LGBTQ+ Elected Leaders Host Political Workshop During Black Pride Labor Day Rocks Festival in Atlanta, Focused on Empowering Attendees

The National Black Justice Coalition’s Good Trouble Network is hosting a political workshop during the annual Black Pride Labor Day Rocks Festival in Atlanta, Ga.

This session offers empowering steps attendees can take to advance our collective liberation through elected office. Attendees will meet and interact with Black LGBTQ+/SGL elected officials serving at varying levels of office.

Dyllón Burnside, from the critically acclaimed series This lively conversation will be moderated by actor and activist,, from the critically acclaimed series Pose . The panel will help to demystify the political world and work to inspire attendees to become more politically active and even consider running for public office themselves.

David J. Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition. “The Black and LGBTQ+/SGL community has been under an unparalleled combination of assault on the rights, freedoms, and very lives of those in our community. These attacks obscure the fact that Black queer, trans , and non-binary leaders have always lived on the frontlines of fights for radically inclusive liberation for Black, Queer , and other minoritized communities. We hope that partnering with Atlanta Black Pride will allow us to engage and empower attendees who have considered elected office and have felt helpless and sidelined in the battle for our freedom. We look forward to a robust discussion amongst some of our most dynamic Black Queer public servants from across the country,” said Dr., executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition.

When: Saturday, Sept. 3 11 a.m. ET

Where: Starling Midtown Atlanta Hotel, Room Muse 1, 188 14th St NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30361

Moderator: Dyllón Burnside, actor

Panelists include: Shay Franco-Clausen, Representative, Santa Clara County (CA) (GTN Co-Chair); Renitta Shannon, State Representative, Georgia; Park Cannon, State Representative, Georgia; and Lamont Robinson, State Representative, Illinois.