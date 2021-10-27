Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection.

Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.

“Mr. Smocks, from the safety of his hotel room, had the nerve to call people trying to defend the Capitol that day ‘cowards,'” said District Judge Tanya Chutkan. “He had the audacity to call the rioters ‘patriots.’ “

Smocks reportedly used the alias “ColonelTPerez” to go under the right-wing social media platform Parler to issue out threats and encouraged people to take up arms as “American patriots” at the Capitol building. Federal prosecutors say Smocks traveled to D.C. on January 6 and helped incite the riots.

“Many of us will return on January 19th, 2021, carrying our weapons in support of Our nation’s resolve, to which the world will never forget,” Smocks allegedly said in one post. “We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match.”

“Prepare our weapons, and then go get ’em,” Smocks allegedly posted on January 7. “Lets hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are. This includes RINOS,1 Dems, and Tech Execs. We now have the green light. [All] who resist US are enemies of Our Constitution, and must be treated as such. Today, the cowards ran as We took the Capital. They have it back now, only because We left. It wasn’t the building that We wanted. . . it was them!”

Smocks was arrested in January and pleaded guilty in September, WUSA9 reports. While receiving his sentence, Smocks called out the racism he felt was on display.

“Your honor, this is racism,” Smocks said before referencing the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “idea of justice.”

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The nine months Smocks already served in D.C. Jail will be credited towards his sentence.