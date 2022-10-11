Black Man Saves Elderly Asian Man In Attempted LA Carjacking

An unidentified Black man is being hailed as a hero after saving an elderly Asian man from a carjacker in Los Angeles.

A community advocacy organization called Black and Asian Souls, took to Instagram Friday, posting a video of the incident.

A win for masculinity, the second amendment and good deeds. A black man saves an elderly Asian man from getting carjacked. This is the type of behavior that’s needed in EVERY community in America to exile the sickness of people who are doing the damage to our communities. pic.twitter.com/HWiu8FKRxk — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) October 8, 2022

The video captured the unidentified good Samaritan pointing a handgun at the alleged carjacker, forcing him to walk away from the victim.

The man then shouted at the alleged carjacker, denouncing the actions that were allegedly intended for the Asian man.

The now-viral footage of the incident occurred back on April 27 in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile area, according to information obtained from NextShark.

“This video was provided by a resident, to one of my fellow LAPD volunteers,” Representative Thao Train of Miracle Mile Zone 7 told NextShark. “When I reviewed the video, I felt strongly that it had to be shared.”

Others on social media supported the do-gooder’s actions.

“…This is the type of behavior that’s needed in EVERY community in America to exile the sickness of people who are doing the damage to our communities,” said user and former congressional candidate Barrington Martin II in a tweet.

One person wrote on YouTube, “Good for this guy for pushing the bad guy right out of the neighborhood. We need more of this in our communities.”

According to the San Francisco Police Department, anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021 jumped 567% from 2020.

Preliminary data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism also reflects that Los Angeles and New York saw record highs of anti-Asian hate incidents.