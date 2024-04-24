News by Sharelle Burt Black Mayors Of The U.S. Head To Atlanta For the 10th Annual African American Mayors Association Conference Hope they find some solutions to cities' issues.....









A number of the Black mayors of America will be flooding the streets of Atlanta for the 10th Annual Conference of the African American Mayors Association (AAMA).

The conference will take place between Apr. 24 and Apr. 27 at the luxurious Omni Hotel at Centennial Park. Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens will host a slew of attendees, including New York City’s Eric Adams, Los Angeles’ Karen Bass, as well as special guest and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The goal of the conference is to touch on key topics facing different cities and for the leaders to share policies that will shape the future of their cities.

During the festivities, Montgomery’s Steven Reed will be named the president of the National African American Mayors Association (AAMA)—the only organization that exclusively represents African American mayors in the country. Reed’s chief of staff, Chip Hill, celebrated the move on Twitter.

“A HUGE development for our region and the entire state of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed to be named National President of the African American Mayors Association this week,” he wrote.

A HUGE development for our region and the entire state of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed to be named National President of the African American Mayors Association this week. He is also the only #alabama Mayor to serve on the Board of Trustees of the @usmayors (US… pic.twitter.com/zcLoJcc0sI — Chip Hill (@Chip_Hill) April 22, 2024

Reed previously served in numerous positions in the organization, including secretary and vice president. Hill also pointed out the significance of the appointment as Reed is the only mayor in Alabama to serve on the board of trustees for the U.S. Council of Mayors. According to the Alabama Political Reporter, the mayor’s new position could potentially add important connections, bringing in federal funds to the birthplace of the civil rights movement and surrounding areas to tackle issues.

The organization, recognized by the White House regardless of the leader’s political affiliation, works with members by providing training and leadership development programs. Extended offerings include networking opportunities for mayors to exchange information and engage with each other for advice. There may be some new faces in attendance as cities in North Carolina made history by electing three Black women as their leaders.

In February 2024, Henderson’s mayor, Melissa Elliot, won after an intense race, followed by Dr. Linda Jordon of Butner and Barbara Foushee of Carrboro.

Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the group’s anniversary in April 2023 by hosting a reception for 80 mayors. Following the reception, President Biden met with an AAMA leadership group to discuss the specifics surrounding his “Investing in America” agenda and how the campaign could serve their cities.