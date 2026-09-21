photo credit: Getty Images Money by Sidnee Michelle Black Households See A 4.8% Jump In Income As U.S. Median Hits Record High Black median household income reached $59,980 last year.







Median household income for Black Americans rose 4.8% in 2025 as overall U.S. household income reached a record high and the national poverty rate declined, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, CNN reports.

Black median household income reached $59,980 last year. Nationwide, real median household income increased 2.6% to $87,460, up from $85,210 in 2024 and the highest level recorded since the Census Bureau began tracking the measure in 1967.

Median household income increased 3% for white households and 2.9% for non-Hispanic white households. Changes for Asian and Hispanic households were not statistically significant.

Despite the larger percentage increase for Black households, the Census Bureau found that differences in the year-over-year percentage changes among racial and ethnic groups were not statistically significant.

The gains also come amid persistent racial income disparities. Black households’ median income of $59,980 remained well below the national median of $87,460. Asian households had the highest median income among the racial groups reported, at $126,300.

The official U.S. poverty rate fell 0.5 percentage points to 10.2% in 2025, leaving approximately 34.5 million people in poverty. The child poverty rate dropped to a record-low 13.4%.

A separate measure presented a different picture. The Supplemental Poverty Measure, which accounts for government benefits, taxes, and certain expenses, stood at 13.1% and was not statistically different from 2024.

Income growth was also uneven across the economic spectrum. Household income at the 90th percentile increased 1.7% between 2024 and 2025, while income at the 10th percentile did not change significantly. Income inequality, as measured by the Gini index, was also statistically unchanged.

The figures provide a snapshot of household finances during 2025, showing rising median income and declining official poverty alongside continuing disparities in how income is distributed across American households.

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