News by Kandiss Edwards Black Men In LA Will Get Suited And Booted For Holiday Toy Drive The initiative is part of Black Menswear’s broader mission to build community connections, challenge stereotypes.







Black Menswear, an organization known for coordinating “flash mobs” to increase Black male representation, announced a Los Angeles FlashMob event and holiday toy drive. Organizers say the initiative is part of Black Menswear’s broader mission to build community connections, challenge stereotypes, and use cultural events to foster positive visibility and social impact. The toy drive will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles. Men are invited to take part in a public demonstration of style, collective power and solidarity. Registration for the event requires men to be suited and booted and pay a $108 registration fee. The organization put out the call for participants on Instagram. “This December, we’re ending 2025 the same way we started it — showing up for each other! LA FlashMob Weekend is our last stop of the year, and the energy is already building. Pull up with intention. Pull up for brotherhood. Pull up for the city. Pull up for the culture,” the post read.

Black Menswear Founder Neandre Broussard spoke to EIN Presswire about the organization’s third year hosting a toy drive. Initially held in Miami, the holiday drive will move to the West Coast.

“This FlashMob, we’re keeping our December tradition of hosting a toy drive during our iconic link up. For the last three years, we’ve supported the City of Miami Gardens with toys for young people, but this year, we’re sharing that support with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA. As we gather to network and build brotherhood, we also want to make this holiday season a little more special for families who could use a little support,” said Broussard.

Multiple events are scheduled to support the Black Men’s Wear agenda. Events include the FlashMob main event Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. Opportunities to network, fellowship, and explore mental health tools will also be offered.

Friday Morning – Mindfulness Meditation

Friday Evening – 8 pm Welcome Event/Mixer

Saturday Morning 10 a – The FlashMob + Toy Drive at Grand Park (135 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA)

Saturday Evening 9 p – Brunch @ Night Soiree w/ Sammie Proper

Registration details for the event are available on the Black Menswear Eventbrite page.

RELATED CONTENT: Young Black Men Are Trading In The ‘YN’; Look For Matcha And Quarter Zip Sweaters