7 Memorable Moments From Black Men XCEL Summit

For nine years, the XCEL Summit For Men (formerly known as the Black Men XCEL Summit) has been a cornerstone event for BLACK ENTERPRISE. This annual conference and awards ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of Black men, providing panels and workshops that focus on personal and professional growth.

Each summit has been a memorable experience, building excitement for the next one. As we approach our ninth annual event and prepare for our 10th anniversary, we’re taking a moment to reflect on key moments from the summit’s history. These milestones remind us of the event’s purpose: to honor excellence and foster a community of successful, inspiring Black men. Here are six solid moments from XCEL Summits of yesteryear.

1) Eddie Levert

Eddie Levert, the legendary lead singer of The O’Jays, was honored by BE with a Black Men XCEL Award in 2019.

2) Chance The Rapper

BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. conducted an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Chance the Rapper,

3) Benjamin Crump

As a trailblazer who has demonstrated excellence and leadership, Ben Crump received an XCEL Award, which is given to distinguished Black men in their fields.

4) Mayor Brandon Scott

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott discussed the complexities of leading a major city during his fireside chat at Black Men XCEL.

5) Dondré Whitfield

Dondré Whitfield delivered a powerful message that challenges Black men to move from “malehood” to “manhood.”

6) TD Jakes

In 2018, Bishop T.D. Jakes was a special guest and recipient of the Earl G. Graves Vanguard Award at the Black Men XCEL Summit.



7) D.L. Hughley

D.L. Hughley was a 2024 BMXCEL Summit honoree. The comedian participated in a fireside chat with co-honoree Ed Gordon.

