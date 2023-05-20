Black Mental Health Gurus Host Black Male Mental Wellness Conference

Clinicians of Color® is proud to announce its upcoming online conference, No More Hiding Behind Masks: Embracing Authenticity in Black Male Mental Wellness, on June 4th at noon to 2 pm EST. This conference will focus on the importance of Black men’s mental health and embracing authenticity in mental wellness.

The conference features a panel discussion led by three renowned mental health professionals – David Archer, MSW, MFT, Dr. Steven Kniffley, and Dr. Broderick Sawyer. The panelists will discuss various aspects of mental health, including the stigma surrounding mental health in the Black community, the importance of seeking help, and the significance of embracing one’s authentic self. David Archer, MSW, MFT, is an anti-racist psychotherapist from Montreal, Canada, who acknowledges that the original name of this unceded territory is “Tio’tià:ke.” Before being a mental health provider, he had ten years of experience as a software engineer. Having invested more than a decade in mental health services, he is keenly aware of the needs of underserved populations, including members of the African Diaspora, survivors of colonization, and those who have survived intergenerational trauma.

As a clinical supervisor and Approved EMDR consultant, he maintains a full-time private practice working virtually with organizations across the globe. In addition, he is frequently recruited to consult other therapists and organizations throughout North America. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Concordia University. From McGill University, he graduated with a Master of Social Work and Master of Applied Science Degree, granting a Marriage and Family Therapist credential.

Steven D. Kniffley Jr., PsyD MPA ABPP, is the Senior Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the College of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati and an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry. Dr. Kniffley’s area of expertise is research and clinical work with Black males and treating race-based stress and trauma. Dr. Kniffley also serves as an organizational diversity consultant and has worked with organizations ranging from small non-profits to Fortune 500 companies. Dr. Kniffley has written numerous books, book chapters, and articles on Black male mental health, Black males and the criminal justice system, racial trauma treatment and training, program evaluation, organizational diversity, and academic achievement. He is also a Past-President of the Kentucky Psychological Association.

Additionally, Dr. Kniffley has been selected as one of Louisville’s top 40 under 40 for 2020, a recipient of the 2020 MediStar Healthcare Advocacy Award, a 2021 Louisville Healthcare Hero, and the inaugural recipient of the University of Louisville Diversity Leadership Award.

Dr. Broderick Sawyer is a licensed psychologist focusing on community mental health and trauma treatment. He is an assistant professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University and has presented on topics related to mental health and masculinity.

The conference is open to professionals and people interested in learning more about Black male mental health. Attendees can ask questions during the Q&A session at the end of the panel discussion.

Registration is now open, and attendees can sign up for the conference by visiting https://academy.cliniciansofcolor.org/training/black-male-wellness/

This news first appeared on blacknews.com