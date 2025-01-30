News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Ministers Call For Resistance Against ‘White Christian Nationalism’ Efforts Of Project 2025 Black church leaders are calling for unified resistance against Project 2025, which is "informed by white Christian Nationalism."







Black church leaders are banding together amid the return of Donald Trump to the White House and calling for Black resistance against “white Christian Nationalism,” aka Project 2025.

In a statement dated Jan. 1 and later published by Reel Urban News, over two dozen Black ministers issued “A Credo to Legatees of the Black Church Tradition.” The statement calls for Black church leaders and its members to resist white Christian nationalism through bold acts of defiance.

Among the suggested acts of resistance include investing in Black-owned banks, supporting Black businesses, and providing scholarships to help students attend vocational schools and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Taking these actions would be in direct response to Trump’s recent executive orders, which fall in line with Project 2025, an agenda Black church leaders say “is informed by white Christian Nationalism.”

“We believe Black people should return to the ecumenical Black Church tradition and renew fellowship with their brothers and sisters,” the statement read, “to help fight and resist hegemonic practices which continue to endorse under-resourced public and private funding to abolish human poverty.”

“We believe our Credo is inspired by the Spirit of the Lord: Therefore, our Credo is not a reaction to Project 2025,” it stated in conclusion. “Instead, it is an ethical response to white Christian Nationalism.”

Rev. Barbara Williams-Skinner, a coordinator of Faiths United to Save Democracy and the onetime executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, stressed the importance of the Credo in light of ongoing attacks on DEI initiatives and the rollback of civil rights protections.

“I added my name to the Credo because it prophetically calls Black clergy back to the theology of moral resistance in the spirit of Frederick Douglass and many other righteous resisters to injustice and oppression like those inherent in Project 2025,” she said. “Project 2025 is an all-out attack on over 60 years of civil rights protection of African American people in the U.S.”

RELATED CONTENT: Congressional Black Caucus Aims To Counter Trump’s Project 2025 With Record Number Of New Members