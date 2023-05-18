Black Mom From SC Celebrates All 4 of Her Kids Graduating This Year

Kanett Haynes, an African American mother of four from Spartanburg, South Carolina, is celebrating that all of her kids are simultaneously graduating from either high school or college this year.

“I’m extremely proud of them,” Kanett told Good Morning America. “Each of them has worked very hard to get where they are and I’m just elated to have had the opportunity to help them along the way.”

In 2007, Kanett and her family moved from Florida to South Carolina. She said she and her husband, from whom she is now separated, made that huge decision with the hopes to give their children better opportunities, more freedom, and less congestion.

Upon their arrival, Kanett and her husband immediately found jobs and secured an apartment for their family of 6. She said her children also were able to easily settle into their schools as well.

“The children got opportunities that they probably would not have gotten where we were living in Florida… different growth opportunities, different leadership opportunities,” Kanett said. “The blessings just fell on them.”

This year, all her kids happen to be graduating from medical school, college, and high school throughout the month of May.

Kanett’s eldest son, Xzavier, who is 29 years old, is now set to graduate from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He became a student-athlete as early as middle school and is now aspiring to be a pediatrician.

“It feels surreal,” Xzavier said. “I’m thankful for my mom, for instilling us the values of hard work, perseverance, and having the opportunity to enjoy with my siblings, to be in this grind, the adversity that we’ve faced, through a pandemic, through all the challenges, but still having the resiliency to continue has been really special for me and my family.”

Kanett’s second child, Charity, who is 23 years old, has also graduated with her Associate’s degree in Nursing from Spartanburg Community College. She said she is on track to become a registered nurse.

“It feels really good. A lot of the hard work that I put in this is finally coming to pass. I’m just very excited for myself,” Charity said.

Kanett’s third child, Harmony, who is 21 years old, also just graduated from SCC with her Associate’s degree in Biology. She wants to become a dentist.

“I’m looking forward to a bright future, just for an interesting journey,” Harmony said, adding that she will be completing her bachelor’s degree in Science at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Kanett’s youngest child, Jimmy, is also graduating with his high school diploma this year. He will be going to SCC in the fall to study mechatronics.