Mom Quits 6-Figure Job, Partners With Daughter to Launch Self-Care Retreat at Essence Fest

Meet Dr. Toscha L. Dickerson and her 11-year-old daughter, Kaleigh, the mom-and-daughter duo that will be hosting a self-care retreat in New Orleans during the Essence Festival Weekend.

As an international speaker, best-selling author, and Certified Clarity and Stress Management Coach, Dr. Dickerson is intentional about providing women with the tools and strategies needed to change their mindset and reduce stress to live healthier and empowered lives. And her daughter has been helping her achieve these goals since she was 5 years old.

Dr. Dickerson appeared monthly on Instagram Live with Black Parent Magazine to discuss ways to reduce stress and strategies to help women and their children with anxiety and stress-related issues. She is also the creator of “The Big Easy Retreat” which aims to help women take a deeper dive into their lives by exploring self-discovery, gaining clarity, and reducing stress. This half-day retreat will provide attendants with transparency, strategies, and techniques on how to create the best version of themselves.

Dr. Dickerson decided to launch “The Big Easy Retreat” in New Orleans, Louisiana during the Essence Music Festival Weekend because of its historical setting to meet women from all walks of life from all around the world. She is determined to assist women on their journey to exploring who they are and to help them uncover their authentic self. She is the CEO of Dickerson Management & Associates, a global consulting firm that provides services such as coaching, training, and consulting. In addition, she is a Professor and the Vice Chairwoman of Rève Preparatory Charter School.

Dr. Dickerson created the retreat to help educate women on how to take care of themselves and to remove the badge of honor around being called “superwoman”. She comments, “For us to move forward and live productive lives, we must get past the brokenness so we can experience the breakthroughs! We are humans and we will make mistakes, but we must not allow our mistakes to define who we are.”

She continues, “As we continue to live in unprecedented times; it is important that we take care of ourselves and learn the importance of self-care. My purpose is to inspire and teach women how to navigate life through sharing experiences and knowledge so they can reach their highest potential.”

For more details about Dr. Toscha Dickerson and her retreat, visit DickersonManagement.com

Also, be sure to follow her on Instagram @DrToschaDickerson