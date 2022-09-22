Black Mompreneur Builds Skin Care Line Out Of a Failed Business

From making college paraphernalia to launching a lipstick line, this mompreneur is building businesses and inspiring women along the way.

North Carolina A&T State University alum, Bridget Hunter, transitioned her unsuccessful lipstick line due to the pandemic to a fully-fledged skincare line, dubbed The Bridget Renee Brand, LLC (BRB).

“It was February of 2020 when I launched my lipstick line but then, of course, COVID came in March so of course, it didn’t do well because people weren’t going anywhere and if they did, they had a mask on, Hunter told The WS Chronicle.

As time went by, I noticed that wearing a mask would break out people’s faces where the mask was, so I just put a different spin on it and turned it into a skincare line.”

According to Healthline, a “condition, known as ‘maskne‘ (mask acne), is a common side effect of using a mask.”

Hunter offered a solution as people faced this problem.

Launched in April 2022, BRB still offers lipstick options, including her Black Girl Magic! high-coverage lip stain and liquid lipsticks that are infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, and natural avocado oil. The line also carries products for all skin types: an oil cleanser, a face moisturizer, a face mask, a face mist, and beard oil for men.

As CEO and founder of BRB, Hunter also works a full-time job while taking care of her son. The Goldsboro, North Carolina native said she hasn’t had the time to devote to her brand like she wants to.

“I’ve honestly been trying to find a balance with my professional life, my business life, and my personal life,” Hunter explained to the outlet.

Though her time is split, Hunter wants to ignite change in the community and pave the way for others to reach higher.