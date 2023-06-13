Black Mother-Daughter Duo Make History As First To Graduate From U.S Naval Academy

A Black mother-daughter duo made history as the first to graduate from the U.S Naval Academy in its 177-year history.

Elise Lindsay is walking in her mother’s footsteps as she graduated from the academy on May 26, 31 years after Timika Lindsay did in 1992, NJ.com reported. Timika was able to watch her daughter walk across the stage and said the moment was a long time coming, giving her family’s long history of serving the country.

Back in World War II, Elise’s grandfather served in the Marine Corps and his father served in the Army. Her father, who passed away, served as a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps reserve and the family has nieces and nephews enlisted in the Navy and the Air Force. Timika said her family’s love for this country runs deep. “We do believe what the Pledge of Allegiance says and what the Constitution says,” the retired Navy captain explained. “That’s what we fight for.”

Timika is enjoying retired life after spending 30 years as a senior-ranking Black female officer in the Navy. She served as the chief diversity officer and the Naval Academy’s director of DEI, creating numerous initiatives to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the ranks. After her retirement, she decided to continue her work in the DEI space by opening her own consulting firm, Anchor Leadership Solutions. “My family will tell you that I faked my retirement,” she joked. “And somehow secretly I’m still working for the Navy.”

Her family may be on to something, as she is working as a trustee on the USS N.J. Commissioning Committee and the director of leadership and development for the Naval Academy Minority Association.

Elise on the other hand is just getting started in her career as WTOP News reported she will be stationed in Japan on the USS America.