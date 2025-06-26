Uncategorized by Janee Bolden Black Brilliance Takes Center Stage At 2025 Black Music Moguls Brunch The affair was a celebration of several music industry notables







Atlanta’s entertainment elite dressed to impress for an incredible afternoon at The Gathering Spot to honor legacy, leadership, and cultural impact at the 6th Annual Black Music Moguls Brunch. Hosted by Liz Smith and Jaleel Thurman, with sounds curated by DJ Jazzy T, the June 22nd affair was a celebration of several music industry notables moving the culture forward both behind the boards, as well as in the boardrooms.

Created by Niya Skyy Hogans, the Black Music Moguls Brunch has become one of the city’s most inspiring and intentional events. “I created this because I wanted to give flowers to people, not only the artists, but the people behind the scenes: the attorneys, the executives, the journalists, the media,” Hogans shared. “To be able to keep it going, year after year, is amazing. I got my start from people behind the scenes, like my mentor Cannon Kent Grant, who presented today. She gave me my first job, so to share the stage with her is amazing and I always want to share that love and celebrate people’s legacy.”

Dressed in semi-formal all-black attire, guests enjoyed Grey Goose cocktails and brunch plates piled with shrimp and grits, turkey bacon, fruit, eggs, and chicken sausage. Sponsored by Grey Goose, MNRK Music Group, Red Bull, and Pronghorn, the brunch struck the perfect balance of elegance and empowerment.

This year’s honorees included a dynamic group of game-changers: Joshua “J1” Raiford, Pandora’s Vice President of Music Programming and Program Director for SiriusXM’s Pandora Now, mixtape pioneer and Generation Now co-founder DJ Drama, producer Zaytoven, and attorney Bernie Lawrence-Watkins.

Joshua “J1” Raiford, known for his radio expertise and trailblazing work in music programming, was deeply moved by the recognition. “I’ve hosted this event the last two years—so being honored is an incredible full-circle moment,” he said. “I always keep God first, work hard, and treat people with respect, regardless of title. The music business is all about relationships—but the most important one is with God.”

Raiford paid tribute to his mother, who was present, and his late father, whose memory fuels his purpose. “If God gives you a dream or a vision, he gave it to you for a reason. Have faith he’s made the provision for the vision, just be flexible with the path it takes to get there.”

Zaytoven, the legendary producer behind hits from Gucci Mane to Usher, was honored with the Visionary Award. In a touching moment, he reflected on his childhood in Mississippi, where his musical origin story began in church. “I never thought me sitting at the organ four or five days a week would lead to this,” he said. “I thank God for my gifts and for giving me a vision, not just to be a church musician, but also to be a Black music mogul.”

He also shared how love and partnership helped shape his journey, shouting out his wife of 18 years, who believed in him from his days cutting hair in barber school: “She told everybody I made beats before anybody knew who I was.”

DJ Drama, a pioneer of Southern mixtape culture and co-founder of Generation Now, accepted the Trendsetter Award. “My journey has always been about going against the grain,” he said. From his early mixtapes with Tip and Jeezy to launching stars like Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow, Drama reminded the audience that belief in your vision is non-negotiable. “As crazy as your ideas may be, they’re what you make them. I’m living proof of that.”

Bernie Lawrence-Watkins, the award-winning entertainment attorney and founder of B. Lawrence Watkins & Associates, delivered one of the most rousing speeches of the afternoon. “In an industry where creativity is currency, legal power is protection,” she declared. “Our work is advocacy. It’s empowerment. It’s legacy building.”

She dedicated her award to every Black law student questioning their place in the entertainment field. “To those who came before me, the legal minds who navigated an industry that didn’t always welcome us, you laid the groundwork so we could walk with confidence. We are not just here to advise. We are here to lead.”

The presence of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who appeared via video, further cemented the event’s impact: “Atlanta is a city synonymous with Black excellence. This event strengthens our communities, enhances our culture, and drives economic development.”

Throughout the event, applause rang out as honorees spoke from the heart. Tears were shed, toasts were raised, and photos were snapped, but the focus remained on the message that Black excellence is best achieved through faith, hard work, and community.

Black Music Moguls Brunch began with Niya Skyy Hogans vision to make sure that those often overlooked are seen, heard, and celebrated. She, and executive producer Emma Jackson, expertly executed that mission with Sunday’s brunch. From producers to program directors, lawyers to legends, the event was a reflection of the brilliance that often happens behind the scenes.

