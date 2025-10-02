7 Black-Owned Companies Taking AI By The Horns

In the fast-paced world of technology, artificial intelligence is making waves across industries at a blinding speed. Despite all the hype around innovation, the trailblazing work of Black tech entrepreneurs often gets lost in the conversation.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is highlighting a few Black-owned companies that have made a mark in AI and are well ahead of the curve.

From preserving languages to gathering consumer insights in media engagement, beauty, and wearable innovations, these companies are harnessing the power of AI to tackle real-world issues. In doing so, they’re not just solving problems. They’re rewriting the narrative about who gets to shape the future of tech. Their performance shows an understanding at the intersection culture and the latest technology.

World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) started in 1990 by David Steward in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The company grew from a small business servicing government contracts to become a global force, delivering services across multiple industries and offering AI, machine learning, cloud computing, data analytics and technology consulting. It’s clear that WWT is a player in the tech world.

Rwazi, Inc.

Rwazi Inc., a Los Angeles-based company launched in 2021, is making waves in the decision intelligence space. Founders Joseph Rutakangwa and Eric Sewankambo saw an opportunity to shake things up. What sets Rwazi apart is its use of zero party data—that is— the information that comes directly from people. This approach allows the company to offer recommendations that are surprisingly accurate. The driving force behind all this is Sena Rwazi's AI engine, which provides a wealth of insight into consumer behavior.

Digital Green Book (Onyx Impact)

The Digital Green Book, also known as Onyx Impact, is an AI platform that launched in March. Its founder Esosa Osa set up shop in Atlanta, Georgia. The platform has been working to fight the spread of information that targets Black communities. What sets Digital Green Book apart is its commitment to using fact-based sources like the NAACP and the Legal Defense Fund to help users figure out what's true and what's not in the media. The project isn't solely about combatting misinformation—it preserves history in a world where so much of our shared past is going digital. By drawing on these trusted sources the Digital Green Book is doing its part to keep history alive and accurate for generations.

Myavana

Myavana was born in 2011 out of Candace Mitchell's time at Georgia Tech. The company is based in Atlanta, made a name for itself as a pioneer in using intelligence to help people with textured hair find the right beauty products. For a time, this group has been overlooked. Myavana is changing that. With a value of $50 million, the company uses data to create products and services that cater to that group. Its approach is straightforward: Gather information, analyze it, and use those insights to develop care solutions that really work.

Robin AI

Robin AI has been around for a while, but the company has started to make waves with groundbreaking innovation. At the helm is CEO and founder Richard Robinson and co-founder James Clough, an expert in machine-learning research. That Robin AI tackles contract review is particularly clever. Its AI program, which was trained on 4.5 million documents, automates the process, saving users time and money. Robin AI has pulled in $10.5 million in funding, which is helping the company expand and make a mark in the tech world.

Noctal

Noctal, a startup that uses intelligence to shake up the sound design scene, set up shop in Los Angeles in 2023. The company makes it easier for media outlets to produce high-quality sound effects and get through the grunt work of post-production by leveraging the power of machine learning. In a vote of confidence, Noctal reeled in a $1.8 million in seed funding, with some pretty big names throwing their weight behind the venture, like the musician Grimes, Tony Kemp, and the investment firm Caruso Ventures.

