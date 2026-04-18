Technology by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Founder Unveils Black-Built AI Execution Platform Designed To Help Users Achieve Goals In 4 Weeks 4WEEKQTR is an AI-powered behavioral execution system founded by Nicholas Webb.







In a world filled with planners, productivity hacks, and endless advice, a new platform is redefining what it means to actually finish. 4WEEKQTR, an AI-powered behavioral execution system founded by Nicholas Webb, introduces a new standard for performance by closing the gap between intention and achievement. Built on behavioral science, AI coaching, and intelligent scheduling, it is claims to be the first Black-built productivity platform of its kind—designed not to organize goals, but to help users complete them with measurable consistency.

At its core, 4WEEKQTR challenges a deeper narrative around talent and execution. While African Americans have long demonstrated exceptional talent across industries, the platform emphasizes the power of discipline, structure, and consistent follow-through. It represents a mindset shift—combining natural ability with intentional execution to unlock higher levels of performance, ownership, and results within communities and beyond, according to a sponsored post published in Black News.



The system operates by compressing traditional 90-day goal cycles into focused four-week execution sprints. Users define one primary goal, break it into milestones, and rely on AI to generate and optimize daily actions. Tasks are prioritized based on impact and urgency, creating a feedback loop that tracks progress, identifies gaps, and drives consistent follow-through. Rather than simply storing tasks, the platform actively guides users through execution with structure and accountability.

With the release of Version 2 in March 2026, 4WEEKQTR introduces a more advanced AI-first experience. Features include an AI Coach with persistent memory, real-time action recommendations that convert conversations into scheduled tasks, and intelligent scheduling that predicts execution risks. A redesigned dashboard provides clear performance tracking, while the Q-Day Calendar restructures time to align with how people naturally work—turning daily planning into a strategic advantage.

Designed for entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-performers, 4WEEKQTR helps users move beyond repeatedly restarting goals and instead achieve consistent results. More broadly, it represents a cultural shift toward disciplined execution as a standard, encouraging individuals to focus on measurable progress week after week.



About a decade ago, Nicholas Webb found himself stuck in a frustrating cycle—full of ideas and ambition, but rarely finishing what he started. While he was successfully delivering multimillion-dollar IT programs for companies like PwC, Disney, KPMG, and Raymond James, he struggled to execute on his own goals.

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