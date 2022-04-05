Black-Owned Apparel Brand Makes History as the First to Have Its Own Authorized Disney Merchandise

CurlCap, founded by entrepreneur Britney Sadé, has made history as the first Black woman-owned hair apparel brand to be licensed to use Disney’s logos and characters on its merchandise. The brand makes unique satin-lined visor caps that are stylishly designed for natural hair.

“This brand sits directly at the intersection of hair and fashion with its innovative spin on a traditional dad hat. The patented design is frequently among the Top 10 hats on Amazon and is proven to be essential with over 5,000 five-star reviews on Etsy and Amazon,” according to a recent Instagram post by the company.

CurlCap features a backless style that allows you to wear different hairstyles comfortably. It also has an adjustable elastic strap that is designed like a scrunchie to fit different head sizes and stays secure.

The brand initially launched a number of colors and has since been loved by consumers. Now, their Disney collection includes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse-designed hats.

This article first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.